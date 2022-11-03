Month full of concerts and art at The Narrows in Fall River

FALL RIVER − Here's what's happening at the Narrows Center for the Arts in November:

Thursday, Nov. 3: The Gibson Brothers

Bluegrass royalty Leigh and Eric Gibson step into what some might at first see as uncharted territory on their country-soul breakout “Mockingbird,'' the new album produced by Grammy Award winners Dan Auerbach and Fergie Ferguson. The celebrated bluegrass duo — named back-to-back Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2012 and 2013 — played the Nashville game two decades ago, while in their early 20s, and were offered a major label deal, only to be told at the last minute that they were too “retro” for modern country music. Today, such characterizations, along with their authenticity, set them apart and describe the marvelous “Mockingbird.”

Friday, Nov. 4: The Airplane Family “Blows against the Empire” & Jefferson Airplane's greatest hits

The Airplane Family reunites original and legacy members of Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna, Jefferson Airplane, Bob Weir’s RatDog, David Crosby Band, New Riders & Oteil Burbridge Band to perform the 50th Anniversary of Paul Kantner’s Jefferson Starship masterpiece of science fiction and rock 'n' roll.

Saturday, Nov. 5: Manel The Island Man

Tapas, wine tasting and music, hosted by Michael Benevides. Hailing from São Miguel, Azores, Luso-American rocker Manel (The Island Man, Manel Dos D’Alma, Manuel Placido), infuses the cultural elegance of Portuguese heritage with free-spirited rock and roll.

Friday, Nov. 11: Jim Messina

An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Jim Messina’s legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.

Saturday, Nov. 12: The Breakers, a tribute to Tom Petty

Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, no other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the sound and emotions of Tom's songs quite like The Breakers.

Sunday, Nov. 13: 7th annual Music of Michael Troy concert

The seventh annual Music of Michael Troy concert will be performed by top local and regional artists. There will be solo performances by Danielle Miraglia, Matt Borello, Joan Akin, Tom Smith and Chuck Williams, as well as duos Redfish with Gary Fish and Steve Redfern; Johnny Botello with Mike Corriea; and Louis Leeman with Jeri Karam Kozak; a trio, Laureanno Bros., with Mike, Tom and Frank Laureanno; and the Durfee Quintet, featuring Matt Desmarais and Gary Bigelow.

Thursday, Nov. 17: Albert Cummings

Albert Cummings is an American blues musician who has recorded under Blind Pig Records. He has played alongside B.B. King, Johnny Winter, and Buddy Guy. Cummings learnt the requisite three chords on the guitar from his father, but then switched to playing banjo at age 12 and became a fan of bluegrass music. He went to festivals and won several picking contests in high school. Before graduating, he heard the early recordings of Stevie Ray Vaughan and, while in college in 1987, saw Vaughan perform. Not until he was 27, did Cummings finally decide to go for a career in music.

Sunday, Nov. 20: John Fullbright

“If you can’t say it, you don’t have to,” sings John Fullbright on “Bearden 1645,” the opening track to his new record “The Liar.” The song details the Grammy-nominated songwriter finding refuge in playing the piano, starting as a child and still today.

Friday, Nov. 25: Roomful of Blues

Roomful of Blues, the world-renowned, horn-powered, house-rocking blues band, has been delighting audiences for over 50 years. Blues Music Magazine calls them “the best little big band in the blues.” Roomful of Blues is led by master guitarist Chris Vachon, for the past 22 years.

Saturday, Nov. 26: Fantastic Cat

They said it couldn’t be done. Four different songwriters joining forces to form a single band? There was simply no precedent (outside of CSNY, The Beatles, The Traveling Wilburys, The Highwaymen, Monsters of Folk, etc). And yet Fantastic Cat did it anyway, defying the odds and teaming up to record their highly unanticipated debut, “The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat.” Captured in the wilds of the Pocono Mountains, the album gleefully careens between genres and decades, mixing electrified 60’s folk and 70’s AM radio gold with 80’s heartland rock and 90’s alt-country.

Art gallery exhibitions at The Narrows

“The Apple Tree on the Abandoned Railroad Line”

Nov. 12 to Jan. 14, 2023

The artist couple, Elin Noble and Lasse Antonsen, had a residency in September 2018 in Denmark. While there, they discovered an apple tree on an abandoned railroad line, and began to dye cloth with the apple leaves, apple tree bark and the apples themselves. They arranged this work into wall hangings inspired by traditional Korean Bojagi, a patchwork style created from fragments of cloth.

“Reinventing the Wheel: My Spiritual Journey Through Portals, Passages and Poetry”

Nov. 12 to Dec. 23

In this exhibit, Annie Prescott combines her passions for art and poetry. Prescott’s fascination with circles led her to experiment with its symbolism through a variety of mediums, including clay, resin weaving, and poetry.

The Narrows Center for the Arts, located at 16 Anawan St., is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit narrowscenter.org.