Westport educators head to class for state's Farm to School Institute

WESTPORT — Participating teachers called it the best professional development they have ever had.

School leaders envision a future in which all produce at the school is grown locally.

Westport earlier this fall was among a handful of districts statewide to participate in the 6th annual Massachusetts Farm to School Institute.

According to a release from the Massachusetts Farm to School program, the state legislature allocated $1 million of federal COVID-relief funds to pilot a statewide Farm to School Grant program and advocates in the “Massachusetts Food for Massachusetts Kids Coalition are hoping to make the program permanent in the next legislative session.”

“This permanent funding will ensure that schools like those that participate in the Farm to School Institute have the resources they need for staff training, infrastructure investments and other elements crucial for program success,” also according to the written release.

Westport envisions one day having a complete farm to table district, according to Business Manager Michelle Rapoza.

She said educators were captivated by the professional development earlier this year in Winchester, where teachers learned more about composting, beekeeping, and the lifestyle and proper food choices for pigs and other farm animals.

Rapoza said the district has also partnered with the Marion Institute’s Grow Education and is building a Grade 1 through 4 curriculum centered on local produce and healthy choices.

Grow Education representatives will be working with teachers in Grades 3 and 4 toward building gardens.

Rapoza said the school decided to start this program with the younger grades before moving to the older grades.She said they are also hoping to involve the town’s farm community. In fact, they have issued an invitation at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 for a “Farm to School” night.

Rapoza hopes that local farmers will speak with students at assemblies. “It will be a great start,” she said.

She said last year a cookout was hosted and meat was cooked from Meatworks, a slaughterhouse and meat market on Route 6.

“The circle of life can happen right here in Westport,” Rapoza said.

For more information about Massachusetts Farm to School visit, www.massfarmtoschool.org.