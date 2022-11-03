Read full article on original website
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
Roman Reigns Tells Saudi Arabian WWE Fans They Do Not Deserve Sami Zayn
WWE is producing its eighth premium live event in Saudi Arabia — Crown Jewel — on November 5. The main event has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against social media influencer Logan Paul in only Paul's third professional wrestling match ever. During the match, Paul will have real-life brother, Jake Paul, in his corner as Reigns will likely be accompanied by Paul Heyman and perhaps the Usos and Solo Sikoa as well. One member of The Bloodline who will be absent though is the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
Triple H Responds To Logan Paul Doubters Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes Logan Paul will rise to the occasion in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship main event against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. "I wouldn't put him in the main event of a massive international event that's gonna have 60, 70 thousand people...
MVP's Status For WWE Crown Jewel Reportedly Revealed
MVP won't be accompanying Omos for his match against Braun Strowman at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. According to PWInsider, MVP was not among the WWE personnel that arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday ahead of Saturday's show at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The report did not specify the reason for MVP not traveling to Saudi Arabia, or if there are plans for him to travel at the last minute.
MBS Chant Breaks Out At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference
They say anything can happen in WWE, and a first happened at the Crown Jewel press conference this afternoon, where chants for Mohammed bin Salman, the controversial Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, broke out. On the stage at the press conference, after WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had presented Turki Al-Sheikh a replica WWE Championship belt, the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia made reference to the Crown Prince, which prompted a large portion of fans in attendance to chant "MBS," the initials of Mohammed bin Salman. This happens at about 12:20 into the linked video.
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
Huge Update On Jake Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Status
The stage is almost set for tomorrow's highly-anticipated WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul and "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, with another major wrinkle being added to the match just 24 hours away. During today's WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, Logan faced off with Paul Heyman and the...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/4) - Intercontinental Championship Match, No Disqualification Match, LA Knight Vs. Ricochet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on November 4, 2022, coming to you from St. Louis, Missouri!. The go-home show for Crown Jewel will see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The Master of the 619" Rey Mysterio. Mysterio became the number one contender after moving to the Blue Brand and defeating Solo Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet three weeks ago. Mysterio has been preoccupied with familial issues as of late, with his son Dominik being put under the spell of Judgment Day before subsequently attacking him multiple times and making his anger crystal clear. Will this affect Mysterio going into his championship match tonight?
Brian Gewirtz Points Out 'Magic' Going On Within The Bloodline
One of the longest tenured pro wrestling writers of all-time is loving what The Bloodline are doing each week on WWE's "SmackDown." Brian Gewirtz, who wrote for the WWE for 12 years as one of its head writers, discussed the popular WWE storyline on the latest episode of the "Under the Ring" podcast.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
AEW Drops New CM Punk Merchandise Amid Exit Rumors
Even as all signs point to CM Punk's inevitable AEW exit, the promotion has released new merchandise featuring the former two-time AEW World Champion. The ShopAEW website dropped its new "Holiday 2022 Ornament" series recently, and a limited edition "CM Punk 2.5 Inch Round Glass Ornament" is one of the featured items. As per the listing, only 200 items are up for sale. Punk's new merch is presently featured under the "New Arrivals" section on the homepage of ShopAEW, alongside similar ornaments for Sting, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Dr. Britt Baker, FTR and Danhausen.
Paul Heyman Has Wanted Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul For Awhile Now
Paul Heyman will accompany WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the ring this Saturday in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel when "The Tribal Chief" goes one-on-one with internet sensation Logan Paul for the first time ever. During a recent episode of "After The Bell", Heyman revealed that he's wanted to bring Paul into WWE for a few years.
Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has described what makes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a special talent. "I think he's doing great," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he's solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that's what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is."
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Thinks AEW Is Flat Right Now
Few people in the world have had the experience of producing and booking an internationally televised wrestling company, making reliable advice in the field hard to come by. One of the individuals who does have that experience is Eric Bischoff, with varying degrees of success over the years. On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff, who was Senior Vice President of WCW and later had a backstage role in TNA, spoke about the importance of planning out major stories ahead of time and offered his opinion on why AEW has seemed "flat" in recent months.
Chris Jericho To Defend ROH Title In Four-Way At AEW Full Gear
A massive four-way title match has been announced for AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view coming up on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On Friday's edition of "Rampage", Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson were asked by Lexy Nair about the chaotic brawl that ensued between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite." Both men pleaded their case as to why they would be good candidates to be Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho's next title challenger. Later in the show, Jericho was asked if he would be interested in taking part in a match with either of the two men.
