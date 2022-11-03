ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Briefs: Johnstown area food drive a success

By Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
C-TEC SkillsUSA Craft Show returns

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the 32nd annual C-TEC SkillsUSA Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission for adults is $2, and there will be food, prizes, and vendors selling homemade crafts and goodies. For more information, visit facebook.com/cteceducation or call 740-364-2832.

COTC Recognizes Comisford for Service Milestone

Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) recognized Assistant Professor Tom Comisford for 30 years of service as a faculty member at the college. Comisford, a Licking Country native, found his calling teaching engineering technology and helping students “get a great start and start a great life”. He began working at the college in 1992 as an adjunct professor before transitioning to a full- time faculty member in July 1995.

Comisford holds a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from The Ohio State University and stays up to date on current technology by working for and with engineers during academic breaks and over the summer.

“The engineering technology programs at COTC provide a great opportunity for individuals interested not only in Intel and its numerous supporting industries but also in existing local manufacturing, which already has a robust demand for qualified workers,” said Comisford.

Johnstown area food drive collects nearly 20,000 items

Students, parents and staff from two local school systems focused on helping people again this year through the annual Johnstown-Northridge Food Pantry Food Drive.

This year, Johnstown won the competition with 12,047 pieces collected. Northridge contributed 7,165 pieces to make the total of 19,212 pieces delivered to the food pantry. The Knights of Columbus Council 4324 coordinated transportation service for the food items to the food pantry. An award presentation will be made on January 7, 2023 in the Johnstown High School Gymnasium during half time of the scheduled varsity basketball game.The Johnstown-Northridge Community Food Pantry accepts food and monetary donations year round. Located in the Independent Baptist Church building, they can be reached at the address below:

Johnstown-Northridge Community Food Pantry7397 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd. NWJohnstown, OH 43031740-967 7417

Welsh Hills School holding open house Nov. 6

Welsh Hills School will be hosting an Admissions Open House on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1-3 p.m. at their campus located at 2610 Newark-Granville Road in Granville.

The Admissions Open House will be an interactive event designed to give prospective students and guests an opportunity to meet faculty and administrators, tour the school, and learn about independent school education and how Welsh Hills builds lifelong learners.

Located on an 11-acre campus, Welsh Hills makes use of school gardens, a greenhouse, and the outdoors to foster a relationship and appreciation for nature and the land.

Guests are invited to register for the open house at welshhills.org.

Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
ASHLAND, OH
Galion Inquirer

GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion

GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.
GALION, OH
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe's lovely name came from the Shawnee Indian term for "principal town." This city was Ohio's first known state capital from 1800 until 1816, when Columbus took its spot. During its early years, its agricultural sector was at its peak, making way for industry to take over in the following...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Saturday afternoon. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the person was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on New Albany-Condit Road in Plain Township at approximately 1:14 p.m. when they lost control. The vehicle went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three Muskingum Valley League teams have advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs. And you can hear all three teams in action on WHIZ Radio. On Z92 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties welcome five seed Bloom-Carroll to Jack Anderson Stadium. Bloom-Carroll has been...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Panda Express eyes location on city’s east side

An additional dining option for Delaware residents may be coming to the city’s growing east side. During Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, the commission recommended approval of a combined preliminary and final development plan for prominent Chinese-American fast food restaurant Panda Express to construct a new location on the south side of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37.
DELAWARE, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

