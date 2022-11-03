MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was fired from his job at the Madison Children’s Museum on Tuesday after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween. The man, whose name was not revealed because he was not charged with a crime, has a cognitive disability and believed he was mocking the Nazi dictator when he wore the costume near the University of Wisconsin campus on Saturday night, WISN-TV reported. The man is from Madison but does not attend the university.

