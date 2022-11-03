Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison-based federal defender called to serve the indigent accused of crime
Joe Bugni, supervising attorney in the Madison office of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin, says he was drawn to criminal defense work after he had considered becoming a priest. He represents people accused of federal crimes who cannot afford a lawyer. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL. He’s just 44, but the...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
midwestliving.com
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job at children’s museum
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was fired from his job at the Madison Children’s Museum on Tuesday after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween. The man, whose name was not revealed because he was not charged with a crime, has a cognitive disability and believed he was mocking the Nazi dictator when he wore the costume near the University of Wisconsin campus on Saturday night, WISN-TV reported. The man is from Madison but does not attend the university.
Halderson case to be featured on 48 Hours this weekend
The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson -- and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths -- will be covered in this weekend's episode of 48 Hours on CBS.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison man to serve more than 3 years in prison for multi-state string of thefts
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to three-and-a-half years in prison for transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines after stealing from stores in several different states. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, was indicated in June 2020 for his role in the thefts, which included...
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
