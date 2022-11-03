ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison-based federal defender called to serve the indigent accused of crime

Joe Bugni, supervising attorney in the Madison office of Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin, says he was drawn to criminal defense work after he had considered becoming a priest. He represents people accused of federal crimes who cannot afford a lawyer. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL. He’s just 44, but the...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
MADISON, WI
midwestliving.com

Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age

"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
BELOIT, WI
WDBO

Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job at children’s museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was fired from his job at the Madison Children’s Museum on Tuesday after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween. The man, whose name was not revealed because he was not charged with a crime, has a cognitive disability and believed he was mocking the Nazi dictator when he wore the costume near the University of Wisconsin campus on Saturday night, WISN-TV reported. The man is from Madison but does not attend the university.
MADISON, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeastern Wisconsin wind warning, advisory Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and high wind warning that cover all of southeastern Wisconsin, effective until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The advisory covers Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties. The warning covers Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. During...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival

You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
BELOIT, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin high school football Round 2 playoff highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We are back with Round 2 playoff action for high school football!. Our first matchup is New Berlin West vs. Port Washington, where New Berlin West won with a score of 49-35. Our second matchup is Muskego vs. Mukwonago, where Mukwonago won with a score of...
NEW BERLIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy