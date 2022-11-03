ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

NBC Chicago

Grayslake Man Bitten by Deputy K9; Guns Seized From Home

A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WOODRIDGE, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin officers arrest 6 juveniles after alleged armed carjacking, high-speed pursuit

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six juveniles were arrested in Wisconsin after an alleged retail theft and an armed carjacking that ultimately ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident happened on October 28, when six juveniles were wanted for an alleged armed carjacking after reportedly stealing screwdrivers and gloves from a Wauwatosa Home Depot.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man found shot, dead in north side home: police

MILWAUKEE - Police said a Milwaukee man was found dead in a home on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The 71-year-old victim, police said, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake

CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
GRAYSLAKE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford traffic stop, drugs arrest on Highway 164

WATERFORD, Wis. - A traffic stop by Town of Waterford police on Thursday, Nov. 3 led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man – and a stash of confiscated drugs. According to a post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page, officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 16 at Cornerstone Crossing around midnight. The reason for the traffic stop – a defective exhaust and the registered owner having a suspended driver's license.
WATERFORD, WI
wtmj.com

Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car

GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle theft, Union Grove veteran's gifted truck stolen

MILWAUKEE - He came to Milwaukee to spend the night with friends, and he left without his truck, finding broken glass where it was parked. Milwaukee police are trying to find it and who's responsible. It's what was still inside the truck that has a family hurting. Pinned one-by-one in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kohl's merchandise theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say left a Kohl's Department Store without paying for $565 in merchandise. Officials say the woman entered the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. She selected...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

