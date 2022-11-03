Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Cinema stabbing; Milwaukee man admits using key in stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused is Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin – and he faces a charge of first-degree reckless injury. According to the criminal...
WISN
22-year-old Milwaukee man charged in Oak Creek movie theater stabbing
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with stabbing another man with a key during a fight inside the South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek. Police say they responded to the scene on Monday, November 1st, around 10:15 p.m. Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin is charged with one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items
At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, families were surprised to find memenots and other items thrown out. They say they got no explanation.
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) – Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a white Nissan Maxima failed to stop at West State Highway 11 while traveling southbound on North County Highway H in Center Township. […]
Grayslake Man Bitten by Deputy K9; Guns Seized From Home
A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of...
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officers arrest 6 juveniles after alleged armed carjacking, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six juveniles were arrested in Wisconsin after an alleged retail theft and an armed carjacking that ultimately ended in a high-speed pursuit. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident happened on October 28, when six juveniles were wanted for an alleged armed carjacking after reportedly stealing screwdrivers and gloves from a Wauwatosa Home Depot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man found shot, dead in north side home: police
MILWAUKEE - Police said a Milwaukee man was found dead in a home on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The 71-year-old victim, police said, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Armed Grayslake man threatened to kill his family and police before arrest, police say
An armed man was arrested Friday in Lake County after threatening to kill his family members. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he was also reported to be anti-government and to have an arsenal of firearms.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at the wheel of SUV, collides with semi-truck in Grayslake
CHICAGO - A 73-year-old man from Grayslake died Friday morning while driving just before his SUV collided with a semi-truck. Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Route 120 and Ivanhoe Road. The driver of the SUV, identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as James Bechtel, was...
State Highway 106 reopens in Jefferson County after crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — State Highway 106 has reopened west of Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported in the area of Highway 106 and County Highway A shortly after 3:10 p.m. As of 4:17 p.m., the road had reopened in both directions. A...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford traffic stop, drugs arrest on Highway 164
WATERFORD, Wis. - A traffic stop by Town of Waterford police on Thursday, Nov. 3 led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man – and a stash of confiscated drugs. According to a post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page, officers stopped a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 16 at Cornerstone Crossing around midnight. The reason for the traffic stop – a defective exhaust and the registered owner having a suspended driver's license.
wtmj.com
Germantown resident finds dead woman in his car
GERMANTOWN, Wis. – Germantown resident finds a woman dead from apparent gunshot wound in his car, according to police. Officers respond to the scene pronouncing the woman dead from what appears to be a shooting. Police say it seems to be a targeted attack and that the public is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee business robbed near 56th and North, teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, 17, were arrested after a business near 56th and North was robbed Thursday evening, Nov. 3. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. A firearm and items from the business were recovered by investigators. Charges against the teenagers were referred to prosecutors.
Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder
November 3, 2022 – Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Acting on information provided by the MNPD, authorities in Kane County arrested Cole during the night. He is being held without bond pending his return to Nashville.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle theft, Union Grove veteran's gifted truck stolen
MILWAUKEE - He came to Milwaukee to spend the night with friends, and he left without his truck, finding broken glass where it was parked. Milwaukee police are trying to find it and who's responsible. It's what was still inside the truck that has a family hurting. Pinned one-by-one in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County village that couple denied right to vote appeals ruling that it was wrong
RAYMOND — Six months after voters cast their ballots in a Raymond School Board election, one of the campaign’s hottest issues appears to have been decided believedly in favor of defeated candidate Jillian Berman. The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled in Berman’s favor on the issue of whether she...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kohl's merchandise theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID woman
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say left a Kohl's Department Store without paying for $565 in merchandise. Officials say the woman entered the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. She selected...
WISN
WISN 12 News exclusive: Woman injured in deadly downtown police shooting speaks out
MILWAUKEE — A woman caught in the crossfire of a fatal police shootout in downtown Milwaukee tells WISN 12 News about the night she was shot. "I heard two shots before I felt I had gotten hit in my arm," said the woman from Hudson, who did wish to be identified.
Road to November: Kenosha residents share what is driving them to the polls
In TMJ4's final installment of our "Road to November" series, Shannon Simons and Charles Benson took a trip to Kenosha to talk with voters ahead of Tuesday's election.
