HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6
Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right fielder Kyle Tucker in foul territory in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the franchise’s second championship and send the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy.
Astros items headed to Hall of Fame following historic no-hitter World Series Game 4
Game 4 is one that Astros fans will never forget! Now, parts of it will live in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Astros ace Justin Verlander finally exorcises World Series demons
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One batter into his second World Series start of 2022, it appeared Thursday night would hold more of the same Fall Classic woes that have become oddly common for Justin Verlander throughout his storied career. Then the Houston Astros...
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
5 key storylines for a potentially decisive Game 6
Game 5 was the riveting, sweating-out-every-pitch madhouse spectacle this World Series had been waiting for, complete with clutch hits, superstars showing out and one of the greatest (and most important) defensive plays in recent World Series history. It all ended with the Astros taking a 3-2 series lead and heading back to Houston with a chance to win the second World Series in their history.
Injured Gurriel replaced by Lee on Astros' roster
HOUSTON -- Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who exited Game 5 of the World Series early with a right knee injury, was taken off the team’s roster due to a right MCL sprain and was replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee. Houston manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel ran on the field earlier Saturday to test his knee.
Verlander collects elusive WS win: 'Just an incredible feeling'
PHILADELPHIA -- Justin Verlander has come to trust the round numbers on his baseball odometer -- thousands of innings across hundreds of previous starts offering the understanding that he has probably experienced something similar in the past. At this stage of a veteran’s career, few firsts are still available to achieve, and Thursday proved to be his most meaningful.
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
'22 WS shows that momentum is real ... or is it?
HOUSTON -- J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-inning home run that won Game 1 for the Phillies was either heart-stabbing or exhilarating, depending on which fan base’s viewpoint you were peering through. There were plenty of other superlatives used to describe that game, too, including this one, which we hear plenty...
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
Alvarado-Alvarez showdown turns tide on Phils
HOUSTON -- It all happened so quickly that Zack Wheeler didn’t even have time to process the fact that his manager, Rob Thomson, was quietly striding out from the third-base dugout at Minute Maid Park, ready to take the ball from his hand. Wheeler wanted to stay in --...
Yordan's bat, Dusty's toothpicks among WS artifacts sent to Hall of Fame
The Astros and Phillies added a 118th chapter to the long and rich history of the World Series with Houston's six-game victory, which was capped off with a 4-1 win over Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. As has become customary following the conclusion of each year's Fall Classic, certain artifacts from the Series are headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Bats, bullpen among Marlins' offseason needs
MIAMI -- Skip Schumaker's introductory press conference centered around talk of creating a winning culture year in and year out, so how might the Marlins go about that?. It begins this Hot Stove season, and while general manager Kim Ng and chairman/principal owner Bruce Sherman didn't provide names of potential targets, the areas of improvement were laid out: offense and bullpen.
How Castellanos became postseason's fielding star
The first time he did it, we thought, well, even the weakest Major League defender is still a Major League defender. The second time he did it, we thought maybe he was just making an easy play look harder than it needed to be, as poor defenders often do. But then came the third time, in the biggest spot, and all of a sudden, we’re typing words we never thought were possible: Nick Castellanos is playing like a defensive superstar this postseason.
9 astonishing facts about Dusty's World Series ring
Dusty Baker is a World Series-winning manager. The storied skipper first reached the Fall Classic in 2002 with the Giants, losing in seven games to the Angels. Nineteen years later, he returned with the Astros in 2021, but Atlanta took down Houston. Finally, in ‘22, he won it all.
Astros grind out tense Game 5, head home 1 win from title
PHILADELPHIA -- An amazing catch at the wall. A perfect pick at first base. A strikeout in a key spot on a pitch that hadn’t produced a whiff just a few games earlier. A night earlier, the Astros had tied this World Series with history. But in a 3-2 victory over the Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park, they won with mystery. They didn’t need another no-hitter to put themselves on the precipice of their second crown in six seasons, just deft maneuvers and sneaky vanishing acts every time the home club threatened to seize the momentum.
Judge, Goldy, JV lead Players Choice Award winners
Ask most MLB players and they’ll tell you: It's immensely important to them what their peers -- both teammates and opponents -- think of their performance on the field. So when the MLB Players Association reveals the Players Choice Awards each year, it’s a major moment. During the...
