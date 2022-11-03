ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indianapolis woman’s cremated remains to be launched into space

INDIANAPOLIS — In death, an Indianapolis woman’s lifelong dream will be honored as her cremated remains are flown into space where she will become one with the very stars she once dared dream of traveling. Living through the era of the space race, Carlotta Arthur remembers her mother Clarice Terry Brown as an adventurer and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This Town Has Been Named The Most Family-Friendliest In Indiana

As you know, there are a lot of family-friendly towns all throughout the state of Indiana. However, one town has been named more family-friendly that the rest. Any guesses?. When you think of a family-friendly place to visit, a few things might come to mind. Good food, plenty of attractions, maybe amusement parks, sightseeing, shopping, and other things to keep you and the kiddos entertained. There are no shortages in terms of places like that throughout Indiana. Recently, the travel website, Travel Pulse, released the most family-friendly cities in the United States. They broke it down state by state, and the results for the most family-friendly town in Indiana might surprise you.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Early November warmth has happened before in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bdspotlight.com

What has happened to Halloween?

Maybe it was just me, or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but Halloween feels so different now. Growing up, Halloween was never a super important holiday in my family. We celebrated it, and we would dress up, but it wasn’t anything where we would spend days of preparation or hundreds of dollars getting ready.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Direct Connect Logistix Relocating HQ, Growing to 400 Employees

Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to Circle Centre Mall, one of downtown Indianapolis’ most recognized locations. The move comes as the logistics company plans to grow its workforce to 400 in the next year. “We are thrilled to be relocating and combining our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise

INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state

Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
