As you know, there are a lot of family-friendly towns all throughout the state of Indiana. However, one town has been named more family-friendly that the rest. Any guesses?. When you think of a family-friendly place to visit, a few things might come to mind. Good food, plenty of attractions, maybe amusement parks, sightseeing, shopping, and other things to keep you and the kiddos entertained. There are no shortages in terms of places like that throughout Indiana. Recently, the travel website, Travel Pulse, released the most family-friendly cities in the United States. They broke it down state by state, and the results for the most family-friendly town in Indiana might surprise you.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO