Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
Indianapolis woman’s cremated remains to be launched into space
INDIANAPOLIS — In death, an Indianapolis woman’s lifelong dream will be honored as her cremated remains are flown into space where she will become one with the very stars she once dared dream of traveling. Living through the era of the space race, Carlotta Arthur remembers her mother Clarice Terry Brown as an adventurer and […]
This Town Has Been Named The Most Family-Friendliest In Indiana
As you know, there are a lot of family-friendly towns all throughout the state of Indiana. However, one town has been named more family-friendly that the rest. Any guesses?. When you think of a family-friendly place to visit, a few things might come to mind. Good food, plenty of attractions, maybe amusement parks, sightseeing, shopping, and other things to keep you and the kiddos entertained. There are no shortages in terms of places like that throughout Indiana. Recently, the travel website, Travel Pulse, released the most family-friendly cities in the United States. They broke it down state by state, and the results for the most family-friendly town in Indiana might surprise you.
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
WISH-TV
Semi flips, milk spilt on I-74 west of I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police say the exit ramp from I-465 northbound to I-74 westbound will be closed for several hours after a semitractor-trailer filled with milk flipped over. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramp is expected to be closed until 4:30 p.m. The crash...
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?. On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
bdspotlight.com
What has happened to Halloween?
Maybe it was just me, or maybe it’s just a part of growing up, but Halloween feels so different now. Growing up, Halloween was never a super important holiday in my family. We celebrated it, and we would dress up, but it wasn’t anything where we would spend days of preparation or hundreds of dollars getting ready.
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
buildingindiana.com
Direct Connect Logistix Relocating HQ, Growing to 400 Employees
Direct Connect Logistix (DCL) announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to Circle Centre Mall, one of downtown Indianapolis’ most recognized locations. The move comes as the logistics company plans to grow its workforce to 400 in the next year. “We are thrilled to be relocating and combining our...
Operation Football: Hamilton County rivals meet in sectional finals
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — It’s sectional football finals Friday night on Operation Football!. We’re just three weeks away from state title games. But first, No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern (10-0) hosts Fishers (7-3) Friday night in a matchup of same-school-district rivals. The winner goes to the regional finals next week.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain and high winds for Monumental Marathon
INDIANAPOLIS — The weather will create an additional challenge for Monumental Marathon runners on Saturday. Rain and high winds will impact the majority of the morning races. Races should experience a dry start at 8 a.m. Rain will begin to move into central Indiana between 7 and 9 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana officers discover 5 stolen vehicles in river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS - Conservation officers in Indiana made an unexpected discovery during a routine training exercise last week. Officers were taking part in sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street in Indianapolis when they discovered what appeared to be multiple vehicles under the water, the Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement division said in a statement Friday.
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
103GBF
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 1