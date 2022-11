MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season. He was listed as “questionable” with left knee soreness after […]

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO