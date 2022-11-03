ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

A List of the Oldest Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. Here is a list of the oldest and most beloved pizza restaurants throughout the state of New Jersey.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Here’s Where You Can Get The Absolute BEST Sandwich in NJ

One thing we know a good deal about in New Jersey: a good sandwich. With no shortage of local, generational delis with fresh, premium ingredients, how could we not? Whether you have a taste for club sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, Italian hoagies, meatball subs with bubbling cheese, fried chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks & chickensteaks with fried onions and mushrooms, or nice juicy burgers, you're absolutely sure to find a darn good one in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beloved N.J. hot dog eatery The WindMill has a new owner

The WindMill, a notable group of New Jersey hot dog eateries, is under new ownership. Former owners Rena and Steven Levine announced their family’s sale of The WindMill via Facebook on Tuesday. “Since 1976, we have had the honor of serving you delicious food that made us a Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ women’s security and defensiveness training this weekend

More than ever here in the state of New Jersey, especially with crime being what it is, and gun control measures afoot, people are feeling the need to be able to defend themselves. Women, especially, can feel very vulnerable to crime and don’t know exactly what to do to defend...
Toms River, NJ
