weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 09:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor is forecast to remain in Moderate flood stage for the foreseeable future. Developing low pressure over the western Atlantic will produce strengthening north to northeast winds during the upcoming week. The river level is, thus, forecast to increase slightly due to opposing winds and any upstream rainfall. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 3.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Sunday was 3.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 3.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.5 Sun 8 am 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.7 3.8
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 10:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Breaking wave heights around 6 feet may cause strong sweeping currents along coastlines. * WHERE...Northern coastline of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Fajardo. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Inexperienced swimmers may become in danger if caught in these currents.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 09:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to continue a slow decline early this week, while remaining in Minor Flood Stage. Developing low pressure over the western Atlantic will bring north to northeast winds to the area by mid-week, along with rainfall, which may slow the decline of river levels or even cause slight rises. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Water enters a few lower lying homes in the Stone Island and Stillbrook subdivisions. The road into Stone Island becomes impassable. Water rises onto low lying property near Sanford. Parks and docks are flooded near Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Sunday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to be around 6.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.6 Sun 8 am 6.5 6.5 6.4 6.4 6.5
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
