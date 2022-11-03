Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
What pieces of ephemera from family history do we hold on to, and what do we let go?
Pam Marino here, in a bit of a quandary. I’ve got a big pile of boxes along with stacks of photo albums containing decades of family history that I’m not sure what to do with. Do I keep all of it? Sort through it and toss random photos that I no longer have the backstory for? Curate it and create some sort of book or electronic file so other family members may see it?
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.
Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
natureworldnews.com
Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft
Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
pajaronian.com
New documentary showcases Annieglass on 40th anniversary
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Forty years ago, artist Annie Morhauser arrived in Santa Cruz County with a passion for glass and a dream to succeed. After graduating from the California College of the Arts with a degree in glassmaking, Morhauser set up shop in a small, 400-square-foot studio in Santa Cruz and got to work.
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz's plan to remove Lot 4 trees
Could the timing have been any worse? As Santa Cruz voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote up or down on the controversial multiuse library/housing/parking structure downtown on Lot 4, all of sudden the trees on the parcel were tagged for removal. Was it all a plot, a clumsy move — or just part of a long-planned process that protestors find objectionable?
topshelfmusicmag.com
California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event
Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
KSBW.com
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
KSBW.com
Salinas Valley Toy Show brings fun to Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Valley Toy Show took over the Salinas Armory Saturday morning. The show brings vendors selling all types of memorabilia, from vintage action figures to Lite Brites to old video games. Fans in attendance also dressed up or wore their favorite pop culture t-shirts. "I...
benitolink.com
Irma Gonzalez announces her endorsements
Information provided by Irma Gonzalez, Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7. Irma Gonzalez, who is running for re-election for the Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7, announced her endorsements. “I am extremely grateful for the support that I have received from our local trusted community leaders who reside...
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
After violent video goes viral, Coonerty, Brunner seek answers on court-ordered 'reunification therapy'
A violent viral video showing the forced removal of two Santa Cruz children from their home on Oct. 20 has left many in the community searching for answers. The catch? The removal was ordered by a Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge.
ediblemontereybay.com
Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week
That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
montereycountyweekly.com
After a long delay, the regional park district trail to San Jose Creek is opening to the public.
One of the most breathtaking hikes in Monterey County has been on land owned by the public for over a decade by way of a gift from the Big Sur Land Trust. But it has remained mostly closed to the public in that time. That is soon set to change....
sanbenito.com
Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you
Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
