Pacific Grove, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

What pieces of ephemera from family history do we hold on to, and what do we let go?

Pam Marino here, in a bit of a quandary. I’ve got a big pile of boxes along with stacks of photo albums containing decades of family history that I’m not sure what to do with. Do I keep all of it? Sort through it and toss random photos that I no longer have the backstory for? Curate it and create some sort of book or electronic file so other family members may see it?
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.

Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft

Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

New documentary showcases Annieglass on 40th anniversary

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Forty years ago, artist Annie Morhauser arrived in Santa Cruz County with a passion for glass and a dream to succeed. After graduating from the California College of the Arts with a degree in glassmaking, Morhauser set up shop in a small, 400-square-foot studio in Santa Cruz and got to work.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
CASTROVILLE, CA
baynature.org

The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now

In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose

Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday.    "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event

Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas Valley Toy Show brings fun to Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Valley Toy Show took over the Salinas Armory Saturday morning. The show brings vendors selling all types of memorabilia, from vintage action figures to Lite Brites to old video games. Fans in attendance also dressed up or wore their favorite pop culture t-shirts. "I...
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Irma Gonzalez announces her endorsements

Information provided by Irma Gonzalez, Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7. Irma Gonzalez, who is running for re-election for the Gavilan College Board of Trustee District 7, announced her endorsements. “I am extremely grateful for the support that I have received from our local trusted community leaders who reside...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Alvarado on Main Soft Opens This Week

That may not read like breaking news for Alvarado on Main, which is now open to the public in Oldtown Salinas, adding the latest element to the Alvarado Street Brewery dynasty. After all, that’s been the operating philosophy for ASB from the beginning. But it is literally the case for...
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you

Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

