HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road. This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO