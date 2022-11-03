ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
FOX40

Vallejo Fire Department makes ‘unusual’ rescue

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Fire Department said it made an “unusual” rescue Friday morning. Neighbors near Vallejo Fire Department Station 24 said their parrot had escaped and was “migrating away from the home every time they attempted to catch her.” Photos from the rescue showed a fire crew member on the roof of […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Over 700 drivers pass through Stanislaus County DUI checkpoints

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Halloween weekend the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted several DUI checkpoints along county roadways. The sheriff’s office said that of the more than 700 vehicles that went through the checkpoints one DUI arrest and 39 traffic stops were made in an eight-hour period. The checkpoints also resulted in seven […]
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they need help locating a suspect who fired at a home during an argument on the 1500 block of Valley View Road. This incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. and forced nearby schools and nearby businesses to go into lockdowns out of caution. Police say nobody was hurt during the The post Hollister Police investigating shooting that forced school lockdowns appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
NEWARK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom may be holding a third wave of funds to counties across the state.  Monterey County sent a plan to the state in August and hasn’t received a response. The county partnered with the Coalition of Homeless Services Providers. Monterey County agreed to this action plan from the coalition looks The post Monterey County Coalition of Homeless Services Providers affected by Governor Newsom’s pause on funds appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
San José Spotlight

Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?

Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Leaving his stamp: Local post office worker retires after 34 years

After 34 years at the U.S. Post Office in Watsonville, Jimmie Nartates wrapped up his career as a window clerk Monday beneath a large gold banner, “Happy Retirement.”. With signs posted about his work station by fellow workers, such as “Welcome to 7-day weekends,” and “No Work Zone,” Nartates maintained his signature warm, soft-spoken stance through his final day, dealing with the standard flurry of customers, taking in packages and letters and selling stamps.
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
rwcpulse.com

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City recognized for top-quality maternity care

Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States for providing top-quality maternity care. The medical center is among the 259 hospitals on the Leapfrog Group and Money magazine’s list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Kaiser Permanente is one of 28 hospitals in California that made the list.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Man found dead at People’s Park

Update, 4:58 p.m. UC Police confirmed that a man died at People’s Park on Friday. UC police Sgt. Sabrina Reich said the man was found inside a tent at People’s Park, and Berkeley firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. Reich said no foul play is suspected, but...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy