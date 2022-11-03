Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić’s Wife, Natalija Maćešić
This year is proving to be a good one for Nikola Jokić. The Serbian signed the richest deal in NBA history with a $264.0 million supermax contract extension after winning his second MVP award and breaking a triple-double record this season. In addition to his professional success, the basketball star is a freshly minted dad. Nikola Jokić’s wife, Natalija Maćešić, gave birth to their first child shortly after his MVP honor, but that news slipped under the radar. The couple is very low-key and don’t often share much about their personal lives. But fans have seen Maćešić at her husband’s games and want to know more about who she is. So we reveal her background in this Natalija Maćešić wiki.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
FOX Sports
Matt Ryan goes from DoorDash driver to Lakers hero
When typing "Matt Ryan" into a simple Google search, atop the list one will find countless photos and the Wikipedia page of the current Indianapolis Colts quarterback. That all changed Wednesday night as Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Ryan knocked down the biggest shot of his young NBA career. With...
thecomeback.com
Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving
Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Balanced attack powers Grizzlies in blowout of Hornets
Behind a red-hot shooting night from Dillon Brooks and a record-setting performance from Steven Adams, Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 130-99 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Brooks tied a career-high with six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 23 points to go along with four rebounds and four...
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
ng-sportingnews.com
What Kyrie Irving did (and didn't say) at press conference: Nets star fails to apologize for tweet about antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving has once again failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The Nets star told reporters on Thursday that he took responsibility for tweeting a link to the Amazon page of the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which is based on a book of the same name that is "stuffed with antisemitic tropes," according to Rolling Stone.
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
How to Watch Alabama Basketball's Season Opener vs Longwood
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide opens its season against the Lancers on Monday evening.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
