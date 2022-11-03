ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Daily Mail

Hawaii residents are warned that world's largest volcano could ERUPT after recent earthquakes - lava would quickly reach homes on Big Island where Matthew McConaughey and Roseanne Barr have properties

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn't imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano's summit. Experts say it would...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Snack attack! Extraordinary moment diver NARROWLY avoids becoming tiger shark's lunch just as she's about to enter the water off the coast of Hawaii

A diving expert narrowly avoided being chomped by a tiger shark just as she was preparing to enter the ocean off the coast of Haleiwa, Hawaii. Cameras captured the dramatic moment marine researcher Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into murky, shark infested waters on Wednesday in the island of Oahu after spotting a shark bumping into plastic pollution.
HALEIWA, HI
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Moment 12ft tiger shark rides wave directly under oblivious surfer

A huge tiger shark swam directly under an oblivious surfer in waters off the coast of Hawaii.Footage captured on Lewis Watton’s drone over Ewa Beach on 16 October, shows the 12-foot-long predator swimming among a group of surfers.The shark glided directly under one of the group, who had been paddling on a surfboard with his arms outstretched just moments before.“The surfer did not know what happened. He continued to surf for a while after the incident,” Mr Watton said.“The shark was big and beautiful... It didn’t seem aggressive at all.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon saysNewsnight plays montage of Liz Truss moments set to Rihanna’s ‘Take a Bow’Boris Johnson's sister backs Keir Starmer to be prime minister
EWA BEACH, HI
Whiskey Riff

Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park

Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

Residents of Hawaii's Big Island Warned of Potential 'Lava Disaster' as World's Largest Active Volcano Rumbles

Authorities are holding community meetings to alert residents about preparing for a possible eruption, as seismic activity increases near the Mauna Loa volcano Residents on Hawaii's Big Island are being put on alert after a series of earthquakes near the Mauna Loa volcano has authorities warning it could possibly soon erupt. Known as the largest active volcano on the planet, Mauna Loa takes up 51% of the island, and last erupted in 1984. "Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna...
HAWAII STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

This Medieval Warrior Died During The Battle Of Visby — And Scientists Just Recreated His Wound In All Its Gory Glory

Researchers hypothesized that the man was likely struck by an ax — and other weapons — during the 1361 Battle of Visby. In 1361, some 2,000 Swedish peasants faced off against 2,500 Danish soldiers in the Battle of Visby. Around 1,800 of the peasants were massacred and a recent study of their remains has revealed that one soldier seemingly perished in an especially gruesome fashion. According to a facial reconstruction, he appeared to have been struck in the face with an ax.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

On Hawaii 11-05-22 World’s largest wave pool planned during water crisis

During one of the worst water crises in Hawaii’s history, protests mount as the world’s largest wave pool is scheduled to open in February 2023 in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu — the first of many. Costing $40 million, the 100-foot-wide wave pool, called the Wai Kai Wave, will use 1.7 million gallons of potable water, which has alarmed both lawmakers and community members alike. Read more.  
EWA BEACH, HI
The Independent

Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast

A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
ALASKA STATE

