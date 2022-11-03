ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.

By Sara Rubin
montereycountyweekly.com
 3 days ago
montereycountyweekly.com

Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.

Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
SEASIDE, CA
losgatan.com

Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations

Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
LOS GATOS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities

SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
SOLEDAD, CA
natureworldnews.com

Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft

Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose

Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday.    "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.

Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.
MONTEREY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event

Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.

Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store

A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.

Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
MONTEREY, CA
baynature.org

The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now

In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KMJ

Skyrocketing Lettuce Prices Impact Pet Owners And Restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad this month. Lettuce prices have skyrocketed. The price hike is impacting restaurants and pet owners. A tossed green salad keeps getting more expensive every week. The Press Box Sports Grill says a case of Romaine...
FRESNO, CA

