Sandbar & Grill on the wharf holds true to its classic locals’ bar identity even in a tourist area.

Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
montereycountyweekly.com
Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.
Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
hotelnewsresource.com
Job Opportunity - Hotel General Manager Holiday Inn Express - Marina State Beach, Marina, CA
We currently have an exciting opportunity for a General Manager at our Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Marina property. If youre a team player who is excited about delivering a meaningful guest experience we encourage you to explore your next career opportunity with us. The General Manager's duties include, but...
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Popular baker rolls out plans for Los Gatos locations
Manresa Bread readies for opening of second Los Gatos location. Manresa Bread opened its new flagship location on Oct. 27 while expanding its original location. Founder and co-owner Avery Ruzicka is expected to debut a new concept in the original Los Gatos space at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave., with additional details to come.
montereycountyweekly.com
Perusing an extraordinary collection of historical photographs that was saved.
David Schmalz here, still spinning from my recent visit to the Monterey County Historical Society with Weekly editor Sara Rubin, where we stood in a vault filled with file after file of singular historical photographs—most of them local—collected over decades by Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway, who died in 2021 at age 71.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
natureworldnews.com
Officials Contemplate Fate of Famous Sea Otter After Surfboard Theft
Nick Ericksen, a surfer from Santa Cruz, was surfing at Steamer Lane in September when a creature protruded from the water and snatched his board. He was relieved to learn that the animal was the famous sea otter that had been released into the wild by authorities instead of a shark.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.
Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers.
topshelfmusicmag.com
California Roots 2023: a true bucket list event
Music festivals are a big undertaking. For many, months of planning and budgeting goes into the experience. At times, there is stress, setbacks and logistical nightmares before even getting to the gates. And I’m not talking about the music festival itself. People travel from far and wide to attend such events and the premiere music festivals are common ‘bucket list’ vacations for many fans. Top of that bucket list for most reggae rock fans in the U.S. is likely to be California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey, CA. Entering its twelfth year, Cali Roots has consistently delivered exciting lineups. Leaving little up for speculation, the heavy-hitting and diverse lineup announcement delivered today revealed almost the complete rundown. If this event is on your bucket list, this is a great year to check it off…
KTVU FOX 2
Nostalgia for sale: San Jose Super Toy Show a fantasyland for kids, 'adult kids' alike
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Benny Villela the ultimate score would be to find vintage Optimus Prime sealed in his box. Yes, that's a toy, and yes, Villela is an adult. But he's a toy collector – one of many who will be vending this Saturday at San Jose Super Toy Comic and Collectible Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
montereycountyweekly.com
After a long delay, the regional park district trail to San Jose Creek is opening to the public.
One of the most breathtaking hikes in Monterey County has been on land owned by the public for over a decade by way of a gift from the Big Sur Land Trust. But it has remained mostly closed to the public in that time. That is soon set to change....
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he's connected to a local shark bite survivor.
Lifelong surfer Jim Affinito is convinced a shark wanted to eat him for Halloween dinner. The Prunedale resident was enjoying a surfing session on Monday, Oct. 31, with no other surfers around on a beautiful late autumn afternoon off of Otter Point in Pacific Grove. At age 50, he has surfed many times in those same waters since he was a teenager.
KTVU FOX 2
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic
Powerball fever has swept California and much of the nation. The value of Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is the largest in history. Even those who don’t play the lottery often can’t seem to resist getting in on the action.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz's plan to remove Lot 4 trees
Could the timing have been any worse? As Santa Cruz voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote up or down on the controversial multiuse library/housing/parking structure downtown on Lot 4, all of sudden the trees on the parcel were tagged for removal. Was it all a plot, a clumsy move — or just part of a long-planned process that protestors find objectionable?
baynature.org
The Sea Otter That Stole a Surfboard in Santa Cruz Remains Free … For Now
In September, a surfer named Nick Ericksen was catching some waves at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz when a creature emerged from the depths and grabbed his board. To his relief, the creature wasn’t a shark, but a cute, fluffy sea otter. And this otter had an agenda. In a video of the encounter captured by a shoreside onlooker, Ericksen relinquishes the board to the sea otter and struggles to get it back. The otter curls up on Ericksen’s board and, like a true Santa Cruz local, proceeds to ride a few waves.
KMJ
Skyrocketing Lettuce Prices Impact Pet Owners And Restaurants
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad this month. Lettuce prices have skyrocketed. The price hike is impacting restaurants and pet owners. A tossed green salad keeps getting more expensive every week. The Press Box Sports Grill says a case of Romaine...
