Pam Marino here, in a bit of a quandary. I’ve got a big pile of boxes along with stacks of photo albums containing decades of family history that I’m not sure what to do with. Do I keep all of it? Sort through it and toss random photos that I no longer have the backstory for? Curate it and create some sort of book or electronic file so other family members may see it?

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO