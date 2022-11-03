ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

A List of the Oldest Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. Here is a list of the oldest and most beloved pizza restaurants throughout the state of New Jersey.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
Here’s Where You Can Get The Absolute BEST Sandwich in NJ

One thing we know a good deal about in New Jersey: a good sandwich. With no shortage of local, generational delis with fresh, premium ingredients, how could we not? Whether you have a taste for club sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, Italian hoagies, meatball subs with bubbling cheese, fried chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks & chickensteaks with fried onions and mushrooms, or nice juicy burgers, you're absolutely sure to find a darn good one in New Jersey.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
13 New Jersey municipalities turn 100 years old in 2022

The year 2022 marks the 100th anniversary of several municipalities across the Garden State. Most did not let their centennial year go by without acknowledging the milestone, through special events or logos, or both. Below is a list of the New Jersey towns and cities that got their start in...
Beloved N.J. hot dog eatery The WindMill has a new owner

The WindMill, a notable group of New Jersey hot dog eateries, is under new ownership. Former owners Rena and Steven Levine announced their family’s sale of The WindMill via Facebook on Tuesday. “Since 1976, we have had the honor of serving you delicious food that made us a Jersey...
Can You Keep Your Identity a Secret in New Jersey if You Win the Powerball?

The lottery jackpot in Powerball is now up to 1.5 billion dollars. That's a hard number to wrap your head around it's a lot of money. Don't get me wrong, I would not complain about having to deal with "a lot" of money lol if I won I'm sure I'd be ok with it. Since Powerball hit these huge numbers, everyone is talking about what they would do with such winnings and how to spend it.
