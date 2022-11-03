ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper

The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the World Series tonight? TV schedule, channel to watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Astros return to Houston one game away from winning their second World Series in six years. The trip to Philadelphia initially looked like it could spell trouble for the Astros. The Phillies' bats roared to life in Game 3 and Houston went quiet in a 7-0 shutout defeat. But momentum took a drastic turn. Cristian Javier and the Houston bullpen pitched a combined no-hitter in Game 4 to even the series, and Justin Verlander picked up his first World Series victory as the Astros took Game 5 3-2 to collect their first lead of the series.
Houston Chronicle

How University of Houston basketball became the city's hometown team

Bearing the mantra "For the City", the University of Houston men's basketball program takes pride in having a deep connection to the city it calls home. The Cougars have gradually strengthened their bond with Houston residents and sports fans throughout head coach Kelvin Sampson's tenure, which began in April 2014. Prior to the 2015-16 season, UH had won more than 20 games just three times since 1993. The Cougars—who have finished in the top 25 for a program-best five consecutive years—have surpassed this mark in each of the past seven seasons, and enter their 2022-23 campaign at No. 3 in the AP poll, matching their second-highest preseason ranking ever.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Texans QB Davis Mills’ Girlfriend, Tori Wisted

Houston Texans fans are keeping an eye on newly drafted quarterback Davis Mills for a career breakout. Meanwhile, his personal life also draws attention. Davis Mills’ girlfriend, Tori Wisted, is identifiable to his Instagram followers because he seems to break his social media inactivity to share glimpses of their time together. Their relationship goes a long way back before the quarterback was an NFL pro and Stanford player. Her background is worth a glance in this Tori Wisted wiki.
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

