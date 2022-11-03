Read full article on original website
Perusing an extraordinary collection of historical photographs that was saved.
David Schmalz here, still spinning from my recent visit to the Monterey County Historical Society with Weekly editor Sara Rubin, where we stood in a vault filled with file after file of singular historical photographs—most of them local—collected over decades by Pacific Grove photographer Pat Hathaway, who died in 2021 at age 71.
Monterey Bay photographers take center stage at a photo conference.
Agata Popęda here, with something to consider this weekend. We realize at the Weekly that fall 2022 seems busier with events than ever, but a world-class photo conference open for public attendance and free to attend still sounds like an absolute bargain. The two-day B&H OPTIC conference this year traveled from New York to Monterey for the OPTIC West edition. The event starts Sunday and continues through Monday; while it’s free, registration is required.
