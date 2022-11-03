Tom Burgess never had any doubt about the current England team but admits confidence is growing that they can finally bring the Rugby League World Cup home.The 30-year-old former Bradford front rower is appearing in his third World Cup and, as one of six survivors from the team that lost 6-0 to Australia in the 2017 final in Brisbane, believes they can go one better this time.“I’ve always got confidence in England,” he said. “Every time I pull on this jersey, I’m very proud and confident in our ability.“Definitely this year feels good and for myself I’m feeling really good too....

