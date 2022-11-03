ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Princess of Wales cheered by fans at Rugby League World Cup quarter-final

The Princess of Wales has shown her support for the England team on the pitch ahead of the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate attended the crunch game at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off, just after 2.30pm.Kate, with an umbrella to cover...
The Independent

Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
tatler.com

Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby

The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
The Independent

What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
The Independent

‘This year feels good’ says Tom Burgess as England target Rugby League World Cup success

Tom Burgess never had any doubt about the current England team but admits confidence is growing that they can finally bring the Rugby League World Cup home.The 30-year-old former Bradford front rower is appearing in his third World Cup and, as one of six survivors from the team that lost 6-0 to Australia in the 2017 final in Brisbane, believes they can go one better this time.“I’ve always got confidence in England,” he said. “Every time I pull on this jersey, I’m very proud and confident in our ability.“Definitely this year feels good and for myself I’m feeling really good too....
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Will Hopoate in Tonga squad for Samoa quarter-final

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Tonga v Samoa. Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Will Hopoate...
The Independent

Shaun Wane reveals contract extension after watching England steamroll PNG

Shaun Wane revealed he will continue leading England until at least the end of next year after watching his side steamroller Papua New Guinea to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.Wane, who was initially appointed on a two-year deal in February 2020, has signed a second extension, confirming: “It’s another year after the World Cup – I’m very happy, I love the job and I love being with these players every day.”The 58-year-old’s mood was improved by an emphatic 46-6 victory in which the majority of the damage was done in an enthralling early period that Wane...
BBC

T20 World Cup: England will progress with any win over Sri Lanka

Date: 5 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England go into Saturday's match against Sri Lanka knowing a victory...
ng-sportingnews.com

Hong Kong rugby players to row a million metres for Movember

Throughout November, many around the world come together to raise awareness for men’s health as part of the growing Movember movement. Aside from growing out their beards, many take up different challenges to raise funds and bring attention to mental health struggles and prostate and testicular cancer. Grown out...
The Independent

England vs Argentina live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

England kick off their final year under Eddie Jones with the opening match of the Autumm Nations Series against Argentina today.Jones is in charge until next year’s World Cup, with England now entering the final 12 months of preparations with fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this month.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogOwen Farrell returns as captain for the first time in a year alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,”...
ng-sportingnews.com

When is the FA Cup final 2022/23? Dates and fixture schedule for every round

Hundreds of teams will be dreaming of money-spinning ties against Premier League giants when the FA Cup kicks off for the 2022/23 season, launching a competition that will last almost 10 months. An away trip to a stadium such as Liverpool's Anfield can be financially transformative for clubs lower down...
BBC

Wales v New Zealand: Wayne Pivac's side aim to end 69-year losing streak

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales. It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in...

