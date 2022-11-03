Read full article on original website
Princess of Wales cheered by fans at Rugby League World Cup quarter-final
The Princess of Wales has shown her support for the England team on the pitch ahead of the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate attended the crunch game at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off, just after 2.30pm.Kate, with an umbrella to cover...
Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to...
Sporty Princess of Wales will cheer on England at the rugby
The Princess of Wales will watch England play Papua New Guinea in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan on Saturday, in her first rugby match since taking over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League earlier this year. Before the start of the game,...
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
England 29-30 Argentina: Autumn Nations Series rugby union – as it happened
Emiliano Boffelli scored 25 points in Argentina’s first win at Twickenham since 2006 in the face of a flat England display
‘This year feels good’ says Tom Burgess as England target Rugby League World Cup success
Tom Burgess never had any doubt about the current England team but admits confidence is growing that they can finally bring the Rugby League World Cup home.The 30-year-old former Bradford front rower is appearing in his third World Cup and, as one of six survivors from the team that lost 6-0 to Australia in the 2017 final in Brisbane, believes they can go one better this time.“I’ve always got confidence in England,” he said. “Every time I pull on this jersey, I’m very proud and confident in our ability.“Definitely this year feels good and for myself I’m feeling really good too....
Addo-Carr closes in on Rugby League World Cup record, Kangaroos sweat on Tedesco fitness
Not a bad performance from a player that couldn't get picked for NSW in State of Origin. Josh Addo-Carr was man of the match as the Kangaroos thrashed Lebanon 48-4 in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals. Reuben Garrick knocks back rivals, signs four-year extension with Manly Sea Eagles |...
Rugby League World Cup: England v Papua New Guinea - the 'brutal' challenge awaiting hosts
Rugby League World Cup 2021: England v Papua New Guinea. Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. "I have played...
Women's Rugby League World Cup: England cruise to victory against Canada as Stanley secures superb hat-trick
England crossed the line six times in the first half, Leah Burke, Georgia Wilson, Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Roche and a double from Hollie Dodd putting England 30-0 ahead at half-time and leaving Canada with a lot of work to do. After the break, the job for the Ravens was immediately...
Rugby League World Cup: Will Hopoate in Tonga squad for Samoa quarter-final
Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Tonga v Samoa. Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Will Hopoate...
Shaun Wane reveals contract extension after watching England steamroll PNG
Shaun Wane revealed he will continue leading England until at least the end of next year after watching his side steamroller Papua New Guinea to reach the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.Wane, who was initially appointed on a two-year deal in February 2020, has signed a second extension, confirming: “It’s another year after the World Cup – I’m very happy, I love the job and I love being with these players every day.”The 58-year-old’s mood was improved by an emphatic 46-6 victory in which the majority of the damage was done in an enthralling early period that Wane...
T20 World Cup: England will progress with any win over Sri Lanka
Date: 5 November Time: 08:00 GMT Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. England go into Saturday's match against Sri Lanka knowing a victory...
Hong Kong rugby players to row a million metres for Movember
Throughout November, many around the world come together to raise awareness for men’s health as part of the growing Movember movement. Aside from growing out their beards, many take up different challenges to raise funds and bring attention to mental health struggles and prostate and testicular cancer. Grown out...
England vs Argentina live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today
England kick off their final year under Eddie Jones with the opening match of the Autumm Nations Series against Argentina today.Jones is in charge until next year’s World Cup, with England now entering the final 12 months of preparations with fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this month.LIVE! Follow England’s clash with Argentina on our blogOwen Farrell returns as captain for the first time in a year alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,”...
When is the FA Cup final 2022/23? Dates and fixture schedule for every round
Hundreds of teams will be dreaming of money-spinning ties against Premier League giants when the FA Cup kicks off for the 2022/23 season, launching a competition that will last almost 10 months. An away trip to a stadium such as Liverpool's Anfield can be financially transformative for clubs lower down...
Wales v New Zealand: Wayne Pivac's side aim to end 69-year losing streak
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales. It has developed into one of sport's longest losing streaks. And something ingrained in...
Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19
A commercial flight to Bukoba Airport in Tanzania crashed into Lake Victoria early Sunday killing at least 19 people.
Who has won the most FIFA World Cups as a player? List of most successful winners in history
Winning a FIFA World Cup is the ultimate prize for any professional footballer, and some have been lucky enough to do it more than once. Of the 445 players who have been on a winning team, only 21 players have won two or more World Cups, and one player stands above the rest.
‘Too early to tell’ if injury has ruled Dawid Malan out of England’s semi
Dawid Malan is a doubt for England’s T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday after injuring his groin while fielding against Sri Lanka
England and Wales fans being paid to promote World Cup from Qatar
A number of England and Wales fans will be paid to travel to Qatar for the World Cup and given free tickets to the opening ceremony, but there is a catch: they will be expected to be ambassadors for the tournament. Members of the Fan Leader Network, a group which...
