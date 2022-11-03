ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz have gotten the death penalty?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
Nikolas Cruz, the man who killed 17 people in a shooting in Parkland, Florida, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

However, the families of many of Cruz's victims hoped he'd be sentenced to death. Jurors recommended the life sentence after defense lawyers presented mitigating factors such as Cruz's life circumstances.

Should Cruz have gotten the death penalty? Vote in the poll below.

