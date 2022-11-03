Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Anthony Rizzo revealing Aaron Judge-Brian Cashman interaction doesn’t bode well for Yankees
Aaron Judge will officially no longer be a New York Yankee when the World Series comes to a conclusion. It’s all because the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension prior the start of the season. Right before Opening Day, general manager Brian Cashman held...
ng-sportingnews.com
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Phillies vs. Astros Game 6 results: Yordan Alvarez blast gives Houston its second ever World Series title
When the Astros needed a savior, they turned to Yordan Alvarez. And for the first time since the NLDS, Alvarez delivered. Alvarez took Jose Alvarado deep with a 450-foot moonshot in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was all Houston would need on Saturday, as the 'Stros, bolstered by another impressive pitching display and timely offense, captured its second-ever World Series title.
ng-sportingnews.com
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Justin Verlander logs 1st World Series win to put Houston on cusp of title
Justin Verlander has finally logged a win in the World Series, and it couldn't have come at a better time. After eight career starts in the Fall Classic had netted Verlander an 0-6 record, the Astros ace hung around for five innings in Thursday's Game 5, allowing just one run to spearhead the Astros' 3-2 win and its first lead in the series, three games to two.
Rangers continue search for pitching coach
ARLINGTON -- Just five years removed from his last time pitching in the big leagues, Rangers general manager Chris Young isn’t at all shocked by the evolution of the game in that short time. But evaluating those changes now plays a huge role in his process of hiring the Rangers’ new big league pitching coach alongside newly hired manager Bruce Bochy.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros fan who caught Yordan Alvarez's World Series HR has no plans to give it up
There will be plenty of memorabilia and equipment that make it to Cooperstown from the 2022 World Series. Yordan Alvarez's go-ahead home run ball in Game 6 does not appear to be one of them. Jim Rice, the Astros fan who caught the moonshot from Alvarez that put Houston ahead...
ng-sportingnews.com
Storybook Phillies turn into a pumpkin at the worst time as World Series goes sideways
After their dominant win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, the Phillies' storybook season seemed to be on its final couple of pages, the magical, yet inevitable, conclusion to an improbable run in an improbable season. But then, a twist: They...
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
