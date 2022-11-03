Justin Verlander has finally logged a win in the World Series, and it couldn't have come at a better time. After eight career starts in the Fall Classic had netted Verlander an 0-6 record, the Astros ace hung around for five innings in Thursday's Game 5, allowing just one run to spearhead the Astros' 3-2 win and its first lead in the series, three games to two.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO