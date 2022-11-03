ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Phillies vs. Astros Game 6 results: Yordan Alvarez blast gives Houston its second ever World Series title

When the Astros needed a savior, they turned to Yordan Alvarez. And for the first time since the NLDS, Alvarez delivered. Alvarez took Jose Alvarado deep with a 450-foot moonshot in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was all Houston would need on Saturday, as the 'Stros, bolstered by another impressive pitching display and timely offense, captured its second-ever World Series title.
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Justin Verlander logs 1st World Series win to put Houston on cusp of title

Justin Verlander has finally logged a win in the World Series, and it couldn't have come at a better time. After eight career starts in the Fall Classic had netted Verlander an 0-6 record, the Astros ace hung around for five innings in Thursday's Game 5, allowing just one run to spearhead the Astros' 3-2 win and its first lead in the series, three games to two.
Rangers continue search for pitching coach

ARLINGTON -- Just five years removed from his last time pitching in the big leagues, Rangers general manager Chris Young isn’t at all shocked by the evolution of the game in that short time. But evaluating those changes now plays a huge role in his process of hiring the Rangers’ new big league pitching coach alongside newly hired manager Bruce Bochy.
