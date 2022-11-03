Read full article on original website
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 10/12, 252 Locksmiths, LLC, Agent: Titas Blow Sr., 135 Brandy Avenue, La Grange. 10/17, BHL Global, Inc., Agent: Fadi Ajam, 100 W New Street, Pink Hill. 10/19, Delpark Logistics & Distribution, LLC, Agent: DeLond Parker Sr., 615 Girl...
newbernnow.com
Residents Report — Alderman Lives in a Different Ward than Elected to Represent
New Bern Now has received reports from over thirty citizens stating a recently reelected alderman owns a house in the ward they were elected to serve, but lives outside the jurisdiction. The claims began several months ago, but no one was willing to go on the record or give us the location of where the alderman is now staying, until last month.
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
Pitt County Board of Elections: Always check your ballot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Board of Elections is alerting people to check their ballots before submitting them. Elections Director Dave Davis reminds people that their voting district may change as a result of last year’s redistricting. Under North Carolina law, voters are allowed up to three ballots but once the vote has […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
neusenews.com
Dan Perry: Vote for change
Many have voted early, but there will be others who choose to vote on election day. I would like to leave you with a few thoughts to consider as you go to the polls this Tuesday. Ask yourself if you believe our country is benefiting from the policies of the...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County drainage work requires temporary road closure
KINSTON – A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is scheduled...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Survey reveals top concerns for city’s future
Jobs, the environment, public infrastructure, flooding and housing are some of the top concerns for the future of Washington, according to a recent survey conducted to help craft the city’s next comprehensive plan. The survey results were revealed at a public meeting Thursday night by Stewart, a Carolina-based planning...
WNCT
Health expert: Eliminating time change likely to have positive effects
A change to Daylight Saving Time could have positive benefits both in health and mentally, an expert from East Carolina University tells WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr. Health expert: Eliminating time change likely to …. A change to Daylight Saving Time could have positive benefits both in health and mentally, an...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stalled train blocks highway in Newport
NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center. The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City. As of 12:30 p.m., the road was...
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could […]
WITN
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
cbs17
Franklin County deputy charged with DWI in Wendell, resigns as deputy, sheriff’s office says
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of their deputies has resigned after receiving a DWI charge last week. The deputy received the DWI charge in Wendell on Oct. 30 and has since resigned from his position, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Learning Academy: First Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Lenoir County Learning Academy students:. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
Pink Hill names new mayor after tension-filled meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor. During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of […]
100 years later, here’s a look at the most devastating fire in New Bern
NEW BERN, NC — It was the most devastating fire in New Bern history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3,000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. It was 100 years ago on December 1. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a […]
