Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KSBW.com
Power restored after outages knock out electricity to 19,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 19,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday afternoon due to two outages in Monterey County. PG&E's website says one of the outages started at 12:15 p.m. and impacted 13,595 homes and businesses in Marina and Seaside. The other outage started just before...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
Flames, chaos following I-80 tow truck chase past Oakland
"As you well know, rubber gets hot."
kion546.com
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and severe winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market has a soft opening Saturday in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Central Coast staple, Phil’s Fish Market, opened their new Castroville location, on Saturday. After 20 years of service in Moss Landing, the iconic Phil’s Fish Market had to move because the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. "Instead of...
KSBW.com
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into several parked cars in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police have arrested a man on DUI and hit-and-run charges. Police say Angel Zuniga, 57, was driving a white Dodge pickup truck Friday night, when he crashed into more than eight parked cars near Tuttle and Tharp avenues. Nobody was hurt. Police say Zuniga left...
Fire crews respond to house fire in San Jose
Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman dies, another woman runs across lanes of traffic in Hayward: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman died Friday morning in Hayward on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just as another woman was running across lanes of traffic and taken into custody on a psychiatric hold, the California Highway Patrol reported. CHP officers said that just before 5 a.m., units were called out...
Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Animal Shelter said due to limited staffing, they will close to the public temporarily. They did not give an estimated time for reopening. The shelter announced that it will continue animal care as normal, and field services will remain active. Nigh kennels will remain open to the public and will The post Hollister Animal Shelter closes to public temporarily due to limited staffing appeared first on KION546.
calmatters.network
Pleasanton: Barone's Restaurant shutting down for good after nearly 30 years
Barone’s Restaurant, known for offering quaint fine dining downtown, recently announced that it will be shutting its doors for good after its last day of business just before Christmas. “It is with heavy hearts that after 27 years at Barone’s Restaurant, we will be closing our fine-dining operation as...
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Man walking on Route 129 in Santa Cruz seriously injured by bus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– A 43-year-old man is in the hospital with major injuries, after he was struck by a bus late Friday, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to a 9:48 p.m. report of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on westbound State […]
These Bay Area Cities Have the Worst Roads, Report Shows
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission just released a report that shows the condition of pavements throughout the Bay Area. The data is for 2021 and shows how many potholes, rough roads, and other issues are affecting the Bay Area.
KCRA.com
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Strong thunderstorm to cover areas of the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement for a widespread thunderstorm expected along the Central Coast. According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Santa Cruz, northwestern San Benito and southeastern Santa Clara counties. Hazards include winds above...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Truck Accident on I-880 in Fremont Area
On Monday, October 31, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a biker was killed in a crash involving a big rig in the Fremont area. The fatal motorcycle vs. truck accident occurred on southbound Interstate 880 in the vicinity of A Street shortly before 12:00 p.m., officials said. Details...
Recycling Today
California's Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program says it is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer...
KSBW.com
SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
