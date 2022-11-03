ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vols-Georgia in East, 'Bama-LSU in West highlight SEC play

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvjZF_0iwtWqaE00

A look at Week 10 in the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0; CFP No. 1) visits No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC; CFP No. 3)

The Volunteers and QB Hendon Hooker have their latest massive matchup to navigate between the hedges. The winner has the inside track to the SEC East title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee snapped a 15-game losing streak to then-No. 1 Alabama three games ago. Now, the Vols look first win over the Bulldogs since 2016. Georgia will be without one of its defensive leaders in outside linebacker Nolan Smith (injury). That could make it more difficult to slow down Hooker the Vols’ remarkable offense.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1; CFP No. 6) at No. 15 LSU (6-2, 4-1; CFP No. 10)

It’s hard to imagine Alabama-LSU as a side dish to Tennessee-Georgia. Still, the SEC West showdown is almost every bit as important. Brian Kelly’s Tigers could get the edge over perennial power Crimson Tide — along with likely knocking a potential two-loss Alabama out of the CFP picture. LSU has already defeated No. 11 Mississippi, the other of the West’s one-loss teams, and would control its own path to the SEC championship game next month.

IMPACT PLAYER

LSU QB Jayden Daniels. The transfer from Arizona State is an under-the-radar performer in the SEC this season. Daniels is fifth in SEC total offense at 292 yards per game. In LSU’s win over top-10 Ole Miss, he threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 121 yards and three scores.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS ...

Florida is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, the third most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. ... Kentucky has had catches from 16 different receivers this season, tied for the fifth highest total in the country. ... Arkansas is facing No. 23 Liberty after opening the season with a 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati. It’s the first time the Razorbacks have faced two ranked non-conference opponents. ... Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes leads the SEC with five interceptions and 11 passes defended. ... South Carolina is seeking its second SEC road win for the first time since 2018. It hasn’t had consecutive road wins since 2012 when Steve Spurrier was coach. ... Alabama is 13-5 in games coming off a bye week.

UPSET ALERT

South Carolina (5-3, 2-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4)

The Gamecocks weren’t ready for their first game as a ranked team last week, falling behind Missouri 17-0 at home early on the way to a demoralizing 23-10 loss. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler said afterwards that he wasn’t sure the team was ready for the Missouri defense. That could spell more problems ahead on the road where Vanderbilt is looking to end its 25-game SEC losing streak and break second-year coach Clark Lea’s 0-12 showing so far in league games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

