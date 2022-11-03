ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Alipay+ Unveils its PLUS Moment at Singapore Fintech Festival: Merchant Coverage Doubles as Global Brands Embrace Seamless Shopping Experience

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qV5uY_0iwtWmIY00

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--

Alipay+, provider of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions, announced its merchant coverage has more than doubled to 2.5 million, as it continues working on connecting businesses to multiple digital payment methods by collaborating with acquirer partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006239/en/

Alipay+’s global merchant coverage has more than doubled over the past six months to over 2.5 million, according to Angel Zhao, President of International Business, Ant Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

The payment methods merchants can adopt through one-time integration has now reached 15, so that they can tap over 1 billion e-wallet users and unlock the consumption potential of the mobile-savvy consumer.

Angel Zhao, President of International Business, Ant Group, shared the vision of Alipay+ and its latest developments at the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) Thursday.

“While many of you are familiar with the success of Alipay in China, Alipay+ is not another SuperApp we are launching globally. Built on top of the technology capabilities and know-how of Alipay, Alipay+ offers cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions connecting global merchants, online and offline, with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions and helping the merchants to engage with mobile-savvy consumers of those payment methods. We are off to a remarkable start since its official debut last year,” said Ms. Zhao at the company’s product showcase event dubbed “It’s A PLUS: How Alipay+ and partners build digital resilience for businesses”.

“As businesses recover from the pandemic, Alipay+ is playing an important role in building resilience for the merchants by collaborating with our partners. Through simple integration, more than 2.5 million merchants around the world are able to access and better serve the growing user population of various leading digital payment providers, as digital transformation takes hold around the world,” she said.

The merchant network of Alipay+ includes regional and global digital entertainment providers, lifestyle services, e-commerce platforms and a wide range of brick-and-mortar businesses that cover major airports, shopping centers, duty free shops, convenience stores, cafes, restaurants and tourism facilities.

The global merchant coverage of Alipay+ by sector includes over 1,000 online platforms, more than 10 major airports, over 90,000 convenience stores, over 360,000 restaurants, nearly 200,000 taxis and major hotel brands, department stores, duty-free shops and tourist facilities in Asia and Europe.

Over the past six months, Alipay+ has been gaining ground in markets including Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan, connecting local and regional merchants with various digital payment methods. Last month, three more Asia e-wallets were introduced to Singapore through Alipay+, bringing the total number of overseas e-wallets accepted to six. That follows new merchant partnership announcements in South Korea and Japan.

The Chinese mainland has become the latest destination for users of South Korea’s Kakao Pay and Malaysia’s Touch ’n Go eWallet in a drive to enhance a seamless and convenient payment experience for international visitors ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Ms. Zhao announced Thursday.

They will be able to pay with their home apps when visiting China. AlipayHK has been accepted in the Chinese mainland through an earlier integration.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Alipay+ on cross-border payment solutions and expand our service territory beyond Singapore, Japan and South Korea. Touch ‘n Go eWallet is the first Malaysian e-wallet which can be used for payment in China. This augurs well for all our users travelling there. We expect our users to enjoy the same seamless experience and convenience of using Touch ’n Go eWallet in China as how they would in Malaysia, and with the assurance that their transactions are safe and secure. We will continue to grow our acceptance to more markets in time to come,” said Alan Ni, Chief Executive Officer of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd.

“We are very excited about the long-awaited prospects of Kakao Pay users being able to make payments in China starting from this year,” said Kakao Pay CEO Shin Won-keun, commenting on the collaboration. “As the first provider of such service, we look forward to providing a tremendous amount of convenience for Korean travelers to China.”

Ms. Zhao also revealed that Alipay+ rewards, the digital marketing platform developed by Alipay+ with partner e-wallets to help global brands better engage with consumers worldwide through digital coupons and exclusive deals has already been adopted by six mobile payment apps, GCash (the Philippines), DANA (Indonesia), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Touch ’n Go eWallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand) and AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China).

About Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing offers by the merchants through Alipay+. Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, one of the world’s leading digital open platforms.

About Alipay+ Rewards

Alipay+ Rewards is a new digital marketing platform developed by Alipay+ with partner e-wallets to help global brands better engage with consumers worldwide through offering incentives and exclusive services.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006239/en/

CONTACT: Media:Sarah Dai

Ant Group

Email:sarah.dai@antgroup.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PAYMENTS ELECTRONIC COMMERCE APPS/APPLICATIONS RETAIL SOFTWARE FINTECH FINANCE

SOURCE: Alipay+

PUB: 11/03/2022 02:19 AM/DISC: 11/03/2022 02:19 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Zero Carbon EX Is Officially Launched as Carbon Neutral PaaS One-Stop Service Platform

Zero Carbon Future Private Limited, the most active carbon market in Asia, launched the Zero Carbon EX platform on November 5 th, 2022 in Singapore. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005063/en/ The press conference’s carbon footprint is offset by the carbon credits issued by the VCS program, making it Singapore’s first “Zero Carbon Conference”. (Photo: Business Wire) The platform, a promising one to be the largest carbon trading platform in Asia-Pacific region, will accelerate the globalization of Zero Carbon Future Pte Ltd and contribute to the global warming mitigation work.
The Associated Press

2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th

SHAOXING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 6, 2022-- On November 3rd, the Deputy Secretary General of Zhejiang Provincial Government announced at the press conference that 2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference would be held in Keqiao District, Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province from November 15th to 20th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005064/en/ Site of the press conference (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region. Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East, though Pope Francis arrived in nearby Bahrain on Thursday to promote interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries because of free labor and possible clandestine Chinese and Russian support. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea’s economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests. Instead, its testing spree signals that leader Kim Jong Un is determined to show he has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on South Korea and the United States in order to wrest future concessions. Here is a look at the financial dimensions of North Korea’s missile tests.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. “We’re aligned, we’re united and we’re working together as never before,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by the food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war.
The Associated Press

Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

SEOeStore is celebrating its 7th anniversary of being a leader in the Online Marketing industry

SEOeStore, the #1 SEO panel on the planet, celebrates 7 years of providing super-effective SEO solutions for businesses to increase their online presence and visibility. California – November 3rd, 2022 – SEOeStore, the #1 SEO panel on the planet, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary in the market. The company has been a leader in the SEO market since it was founded. It is the largest and most popular digital marketing services provider with over 161,685 clients in more than 70 countries. SEOeStore offers a wide range of services including SEO Campaigns, Quality Content, Link Building, Social Growth Plans, and more digital solutions. The company has a team of experts who are constantly innovating and improving its services.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Customer Engagement in the Post-digital Transformation Period

Online sales picked up during the pandemic, but now that customers are back to shopping in stores, retailers need to think through their entire shopping journey, according to Kevin Fried, industry director of retail at Google. Fried, during his presentation at the summit, titled “Navigating Through the Next Phase of Digital Transformation,” showed a chart related to online sales growth and said, “what you’ll also notice in that spike is that it’s returned back to the originally projected numbers pre-COVID[-19]. Meaning people have returned to stores.”More from WWDThe Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York Symposium and Awards LuncheonInside Fendi's Pop...
The Associated Press

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China’s capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China’s strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID” strategy that locks down neighborhoods when any virus cases are found and quarantines everyone arriving from overseas in hotels for seven to 10 days. A simmering public frustration, which has grown as the rest of the world opens up, has been fueled by a series of tragic incidents — in several cases because people were denied timely care for non-COVID-19 medical emergencies. An official investigation released Sunday in Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, blamed property management and community staff for not acting quickly enough to prevent the death of a 55-year-old woman in a sealed building after being told she had suicidal tendencies.
The Associated Press

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int’l naval review

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
TechCrunch

Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture

Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
TechCrunch

Quinio’s $40M equity, debt raise shows LatAm is strong market for e-commerce aggregators

It’s an interesting time for e-commerce aggregators. Over the past year, the market went from hot, hot, hot to cool, though some aggregators still held on and were even able to close on venture capital deals. For example, OpenStore closed on $32 million in September, while secondhand apparel aggregator Gently took in $2 million of pre-seed dollars and Una Brands bagged $30 million to acquire APAC brands.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy