Tupelo police search for people burglarizing commercial buildings
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for the people seen burglarizing several buildings. Investigators released the images from surveillance cameras. Police said the people in the pictures have broken into several commercial buildings around Tupelo. The incidents happened back in September. Anyone with information is asked to...
Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation from October
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation. 22-year-old Kedarius Shell of Louisville was charged with aggravated assault. Police said today’s arrest comes after a shots-fired call back on October 17th in the area of Forest Creek Apartments and Louisville Street. SPD did...
Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some new details in the case against a teenager accused of killing a 67-year-old man in his driveway. This is the mugshot of 16-year-old Tameron Ward. He’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie Corder. The shooting happened Sunday night...
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
NMLETC holds graduation for 19 new law enforcement officers
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 19 men and women are now ready to protect and serve throughout Northeast Mississippi. Graduation ceremonies were held this morning for Class B-71 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The new officers lived at the Tupelo academy Monday through Friday for the past twelve weeks.
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
Emergency personnel take part in decontamination drill
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency medical personnel across Northeast Mississippi spent part of their day learning how to use decontamination equipment in case of a large-scale emergency. In the east parking lot of the Cadence Bank Arena, teams worked on mannequins, representing victims exposed to hazardous materials. Each victim...
Vardaman Community talks about importance of annual festival
VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Sweet Potato Capital of the world is having its 49th Annual Sweet Potato Festival this weekend. The Town of Vardaman is celebrating its 49th annual Sweet Potato Festival this Saturday and many people are already in town to join in on the fun. Each...
MUW reports drop in enrollment but still leads in state degree completion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fewer people are enrolling at Mississippi University for Women, but the school continues to lead the state in degree completion. A report from MUW showed the university enrolled just over 2,300 students for fall 2022. That’s a 5.6% drop. Among the schools in the...
Powerball jackpot reaches largest total in national lottery prize history
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger and bigger and now the prize has reached its largest number in national lottery prize history. Currently, the jackpot sits at $1.6 billion. After the taxes, you’re looking at just over $782 million. Folks in Columbus are...
Mississippi State University reports 1.9% drop in student enrollment
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State, like many other universities, saw a slight decline in freshman enrollment. The school is reporting a 1.9% drop in enrollment over last year’s numbers. That means there are over 22,600 students on campus this fall. As far as first-time freshmen, MSU saw...
Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
Cold front next week sparks big change in temperatures
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs will drop from the 80s into the mid 50s by the end of next week, thanks in part to a robust cold front moving the the region overnight Friday. SUNDAY: Highs reach into the mid to upper 70s while plentiful cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers remains. Lows bottom out in the low 60s.
Where are the fall temperatures?
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This has been a week of warm temperatures. There is a slight break coming soon, with the approaching cold front for this weekend. TONIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again. Temperatures will not cool off as much, as they did the night before. Low temps tonight will only fall into the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to continue being mostly clear.
Rain is on the way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Hopefully, we all took advantage of the nicer weather the last half of this week. The warmer temperatures and sunny sky really was a nice end of the week mood boost. Weekend rain is on the way, get those umbrellas ready!. FRIDAY NIGHT: Conditions are going to...
Warm, breezy Friday ahead of Saturday rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday brings warm & breezy weather ahead of a rainy Saturday. The weather stays warm into early next week. FRIDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with highs in the lower 80s and a stronger breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times through the day.
Damp & Gloomy Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Periods of light to moderate rain are likely today as a cold front front arrives and stalls over the region. TODAY: Showers are likely, especially during the morning. Rain could be heavy at times. It looks like most of the activity will either weaken or exit the region by dinnertime, but a few lingering showers are possible late in the day. Overcast skies. High near 70°. Chance of rain: almost 100%.
