Some morning fog, then mostly sunny

Temperatures will slowly drop as we head into the overnight hours, but it will still be quite mild. Going into Friday and Saturday will be fantastic as we see plenty of sunshine and warm air. Saturday will be windy as the cold front that is following a big weather system through the rest of the country closes in towards us. We get a few lingering Sunday showers that will be mostly tied to the mountains but a few spotty showers can be expected before we clear out for another warm and nice day. The warmth end on Tuesday as we head back toward average for the middle of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light east wind.

Friday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.