opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
pullmanradio.com
Next Week’s Hasan Minhaj Show At WSU Postponed To The Spring Due To “Unforeseen Circumstances”
Comedian Hasan Minhaj will not be playing next weekend’s Fall Family Weekend at Washington State University. The Minhaj performance has been postponed to April 1st during the Spring Family Weekend at WSU. Officials at Beasley Coliseum say the postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. Tickets for the November 11th show are good for the spring performance.
goodfruit.com
Reaching the next level on Red Mountain
Growing up on Red Mountain in southeast Washington in the 1990s felt like being in the middle of nowhere. JJ and Tyler Williams recall walking home to their grandparents’ house, which also held the original Kiona Vineyards tasting room in the basement, along a dirt road so rough their school bus wouldn’t drive it.
pullmanradio.com
Washington Idaho Symphony to host performance for their 51st Season
The Washington Idaho Symphony will host a performance of their 51st Season on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 pm in the University of Idaho Admin Auditorium. The performance will feature Yii Kah Hoe, a Malaysian composer and a Fulbright Scholar for 2022-2023 academic year at Washington State University, as well as the Washington Idaho Symphony’s assistant professor of Horn and Music Education at WSU, Martin King.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague
Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
This Superstar Has 17 #1 Songs and She’s From Pasco, Washington
If I told you that one of the most successful musicians of any genre was born and raised in Tri-Cities, would you believe me? Well, you should! Kristine W is one of dance music's icons and even if you don't explicitly listen to dance or club music, chances are you've heard at least one of her songs before.
thatoregonlife.com
Hal’s Hamburgers: Making the Best Burger in Pendleton For 70 Years
For those math-lazy folks like me, that’s 1952. Wrap your brain around that for a moment. Eisenhower had just been elected president. Elizabeth II started her tenure as Queen of England. A pound of hamburger cost $.53. The average price of a new car was $1700, and you could drive it up to get a delicious cheeseburger and shake from…
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 1, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Teacher challenges 3-term Pasco incumbent in the hottest of 3 school races
“School board decisions often have ripple effects that go all the way down to the classroom level.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man Injured in Eagle Cap Wilderness Horse Accident
UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Search and Rescue) On the afternoon of October 31, 2022, Union County Sheriff’s Office SAR received a report from the U.S. Forest (USFS) Service Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch (BMIDC) of a 62-year-old man from Grants Pass who had sustained potentially serious injuries to his pelvis after falling from a horse when it left a trail on a steep hillside. The accident occurred approximately 0.85 miles by trail from Red’s Horse Ranch in the Eagle Cap Wilderness and was reported by members of the man’s hunting party who had ridden to Red’s Horse Ranch and notified the USFS caretaker there.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
pullmanradio.com
Holiday Craft Sale at Palouse River Community Center
There will be a Holiday Craft Sale at the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton this Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Admission is free and open to all.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
