News brief: Midterm enthusiasm; Pelosi security concerns; Fed raises interest rates

By GPB Newsroom
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

U.S. hiring cooled slightly in October. That could help to ease inflation

The U.S. job market is still tight, but perhaps not quite as tight as it has been. A report from the Labor Department Friday shows that employers added 261,000 jobs in October, compared to a revised 315,000 jobs the month before. Analysts say a decline in job growth is not surprising, since employers have already replaced all of the 22 million jobs that were lost during the pandemic.
The Hill

Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What is voter intimidation and how concerned should you be?

Voting is underway for the 2022 midterm elections, and with them come heightened concerns of voter intimidation. Though the concern is real, the first thing to remember is you will likely have a normal voting experience, says Sean Morales-Doyle, the director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which advocates for expanded voter access.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Judiciary Republicans hint at investigation into FBI, DOJ if they retake the House

In a glimpse of what's to come, House Judiciary Committee Republicans warned the FBI and Department of Justice that they plan to investigate both agencies if their party retakes the House of Representatives. And on Friday they released a 1,000-page report about whistleblower accounts of "a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse at the highest level."
The Oklahoman

Letters to the editor: On election processes, support for public schools and more

We hold elections in a democracy — it's not complicated. In a democracy, we hold elections. Count ballots. Declare winners and losers and award winners into office. Candidates for offices and elected officials have a sworn duty to uphold the law: elections are the fundamental process of choosing who will make our laws and enforce our laws. The Constitution requires the recognition of the election process from start to a known conclusion. Any other actions to the contrary must meet the test of Section 3 or Article 14. It’s not complicated. Elected officials above all others should obey the law.
