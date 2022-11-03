News brief: Midterm enthusiasm; Pelosi security concerns; Fed raises interest rates

Read full article on original website
The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?
Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
U.S. hiring cooled slightly in October. That could help to ease inflation
The U.S. job market is still tight, but perhaps not quite as tight as it has been. A report from the Labor Department Friday shows that employers added 261,000 jobs in October, compared to a revised 315,000 jobs the month before. Analysts say a decline in job growth is not surprising, since employers have already replaced all of the 22 million jobs that were lost during the pandemic.
The bellwether districts to watch that could determine control of Congress
Republicans are heavily favored to take back control of the House, likely breaking Democrats of full control in Washington. That's largely because of the difficult national landscape for the party in power and that many swing districts are in right-leaning places. Republicans need a net pickup of five seats to...
President Joe Biden calls protesters 'idiots' after seeing 'socialism' signs outside Joliet school
In a statement, the Illinois Republican Party called on Rep. Underwood to disavow Biden's comment, accusing the president of lashing out at his critics.
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
Prosecutors rest in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers members
After a month of testimony, the government rested its case Thursday in the seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right group. The trial is the most consequential yet to emerge from the Justice Department's sprawling investigation into the deadly Jan. 6,...
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
Past is prologue in two new books that explore the Trump era
Maggie Haberman's biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has been among the most anticipated accounts of the 45th president's impact on American politics. Robert Draper's new book on the post-Trump state of Republican politics, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost...
Vet the Vote encourages veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers
A group called Vet the Vote is encouraging veterans to help out with the shortage of election workers in an atmosphere made tense by heated rhetoric and even threats against poll workers. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The attack last week on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
The new normal of election disinformation
This first appeared in NPR's New Normal newsletter. Sign up here to get early access to more stories about how we're adjusting to a changing world. I got a surprise when I opened Twitter the other morning — and no, it wasn't because of the latest tweet from new owner Elon Musk.
Opinion: Inflation is not the biggest thing this country should be worrying about
So who's really to blame for inflation?
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
What is voter intimidation and how concerned should you be?
Voting is underway for the 2022 midterm elections, and with them come heightened concerns of voter intimidation. Though the concern is real, the first thing to remember is you will likely have a normal voting experience, says Sean Morales-Doyle, the director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, which advocates for expanded voter access.
Judiciary Republicans hint at investigation into FBI, DOJ if they retake the House
In a glimpse of what's to come, House Judiciary Committee Republicans warned the FBI and Department of Justice that they plan to investigate both agencies if their party retakes the House of Representatives. And on Friday they released a 1,000-page report about whistleblower accounts of "a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse at the highest level."
The Jan. 6 panel gives Trump another week to turn over subpoenaed documents
Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said they have received correspondence from former President Donald Trump's team and have extended his deadline to turn over documents by another week. When the panel issued its subpoena for Trump, it said the records were originally due on...
Black men, a key voting bloc, leave Georgia governor's race an open question
As the rematch between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams winds to a close, Black men are fixed as one of the race's central focal points; some reports have suggested that their tepid enthusiasm for Abrams could hamstring her second bid. According to internal polling released...
RNC chair says committee can’t pay Trump’s legal bills if he announces 2024 run
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday told CNN the committee cannot pay former President Trump’s legal bills if he announces a bid for the White House in 2024. The RNC’s executive committee last year confirmed it was paying for certain legal fees “that relate to politically motivated...
Iran marks the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations...
Letters to the editor: On election processes, support for public schools and more
We hold elections in a democracy — it's not complicated. In a democracy, we hold elections. Count ballots. Declare winners and losers and award winners into office. Candidates for offices and elected officials have a sworn duty to uphold the law: elections are the fundamental process of choosing who will make our laws and enforce our laws. The Constitution requires the recognition of the election process from start to a known conclusion. Any other actions to the contrary must meet the test of Section 3 or Article 14. It’s not complicated. Elected officials above all others should obey the law.
