Florida State

Parents Magazine

Black Mom on Moving Her Family From the U.S. To Mexico: 'I Do Not Experience the Racism Here That I Did in Georgia'

Lakeshia Williams was living in Atlanta when she decided to make a big move with her family to Playa del Carmen, Mexico in June of last year. Cost was a major factor in her decision. Even without taking recent inflation into account, raising a family in America is expensive. As a single mom with five children aged 3 to 20, that financial burden felt even greater. When Williams learned that with the currency conversion she could get a three-bedroom townhouse in a gated community for a third of the price that a smaller apartment in Atlanta would cost, moving became a real option.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal marriage in surprise announcement

A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico have revealed that they recently got married in a surprise announcement on Instagram.Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela reportedly met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, which took place in March 2021.Following the competition, the two began a relationship, though fans had no idea.The models were married in a ceremony on 28 October.“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the couple said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music scene‘We send our support’: Coldplay perform Iranian protest song during concertTourism director urges fans to check Haaland spelling to avoid confusion with Sweden
Shine My Crown

PICS: Gabrielle Union Celebrates 50th Birthday in Africa

Hollywood starlet Gabrielle Union stepped into her fifth decade of life in style with her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, who joined her in celebrating her birthday in Africa last week. The power couple were in Tanzania to celebrate Union’s birthday, but little did she know that Wade was planning...
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

The unsolved murder of R&B singer John Whitehead

On May 11, 2004, John Whitehead was fatally shot, possibly in a case of mistaken identity, while fixing a car outside his home in Philadelphia. Another man with him at the time suffered light injuries from the multiple shots fired by two gunmen, who fled the scene. As of 2013, the murder remains unsolved.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
munaluchi

Issue No. 27 (Fall 2022) featuring Actress Aisha Hinds is Live!

Our newest magazine featuring Actress Aisha Hinds and her husband Nigel Walker is live!. In this issue, we are honored to share their profound love story and exclusive wedding photos for what has to be one of the most beautiful weddings we’ve ever seen. Every single detail was produced to perfection.
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Puerto Rico For Expats

Puerto Rico is an island full of natural wonders and rich culture. The people are friendly, the food is delicious, and the scenery is breathtaking. Situated along the southern shoreline, Puerto Rico is famous among tourists and expats alike. It may not be as big as its mainland neighbors, but...
munaluchi

Wedded Bliss: Brin + Parth’s Festive Indian Wedding by the Beach

Brin and Parth’s joyous Indian wedding in California had us wanting to join in on the couple’s megawatt celebration that featured so many incredible OMG moments!. The couple initially met at work, dated shortly, but went their separate ways until reconnecting in 2018 and the rest was history. The couple’s nuptials included the groom’s Baraat which literally shut down a whole street in anticipation of the soon-to-commence wedding ceremony. Not only did the venue and decor have us swooning but the bride and groom’s traditional and Western wedding attire had us giving ooh’s and aahh’s with each look.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
moderncampground.com

Go RVing Wins Silver London International Awards For Ad Campaign

Go RVing received a Silver London International Award (LIA) in the travel and leisure category for the “Don’t Let Your Vacation Ruin Your Vacation” radio advertisement, which states that RVing is more manageable and less complicated than other more stressful methods of travel. In Go RVing’s award-winning...
munaluchi

Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey

Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
drifttravel.com

Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya To Reopen In May 2023

On 25 May 2023, the Riviera Maya will welcome the much-anticipated return of Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, the storied hideaway in the beating heart of the Riviera Maya. Nestled between 200 acres of lush tropical jungle and the secluded white sands of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the legendary property has been completely reimagined with Mayan culture at its core – and will be the first, extensive transformation within Belmond’s North America portfolio, under LVMH ownership. This new chapter of Maroma will reveal 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focussed wellness experience in partnership with Guerlain, ground-breaking sustainability initiatives and a new gastronomic era under Mexican-born Executive Chef Daniel Camacho.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Les Fines Lames Announces Havana Streets Series

Les Fies Lames, a company based in France has announced its Havana Streets series. It features the company’s signature Le Petit cigar knife with artwork paying homage to the city of Havana, Cuba. Produced in Thiers, a city known for being the hub of French cutlery, the Le Petit...
Robb Report

Inside the Luxe Sicilian Hotel That Stars in the New Season of ‘White Lotus’

For more than 600 years, one of Sicily’s most storied addresses has been adding layers to its identity. Once a wealthy monastery and later a jet-set-era hotel that counted Audrey Hepburn and Oscar Wilde among its glamorous guests, Taormina’s San Domenico Palace has long been a destination for luxury and culture. But this latest era, with its revival last year as a Four Seasons Hotel perched above the glittering Ionian Sea and below the fiery Mount Etna volcano, might be the most exciting. This weekend, viewers tuning into the premiere of the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus saw...
munaluchi

The Rose Hubby’s 2-Part Regal Bespoke Engagement

Introducing the Rose Hubbies! Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, Jeffrey and Corddarryl’s 2-part regal bespoke engagement session is filled with stunning suiting moments, romance, and laughter!. Corddarryl (aka Corey) and Jeffrey’s love story began one afternoon in 2015 when Jeffrey was leaving his apartment. He noticed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
