Brin and Parth’s joyous Indian wedding in California had us wanting to join in on the couple’s megawatt celebration that featured so many incredible OMG moments!. The couple initially met at work, dated shortly, but went their separate ways until reconnecting in 2018 and the rest was history. The couple’s nuptials included the groom’s Baraat which literally shut down a whole street in anticipation of the soon-to-commence wedding ceremony. Not only did the venue and decor have us swooning but the bride and groom’s traditional and Western wedding attire had us giving ooh’s and aahh’s with each look.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO