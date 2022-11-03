Read full article on original website
Black Mom on Moving Her Family From the U.S. To Mexico: 'I Do Not Experience the Racism Here That I Did in Georgia'
Lakeshia Williams was living in Atlanta when she decided to make a big move with her family to Playa del Carmen, Mexico in June of last year. Cost was a major factor in her decision. Even without taking recent inflation into account, raising a family in America is expensive. As a single mom with five children aged 3 to 20, that financial burden felt even greater. When Williams learned that with the currency conversion she could get a three-bedroom townhouse in a gated community for a third of the price that a smaller apartment in Atlanta would cost, moving became a real option.
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal marriage in surprise announcement
A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico have revealed that they recently got married in a surprise announcement on Instagram.Fabiola Valentin and Mariana Varela reportedly met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, which took place in March 2021.Following the competition, the two began a relationship, though fans had no idea.The models were married in a ceremony on 28 October.“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors on a special day,” the couple said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music scene‘We send our support’: Coldplay perform Iranian protest song during concertTourism director urges fans to check Haaland spelling to avoid confusion with Sweden
Brooke Eden Says She and Fiancée Hilary Hoover Are 'Chill Brides' Ahead of Mexico Beach Wedding
Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover are preparing to tie the knot in a tropical Mexico beach ceremony — this week!. In the inaugural print cover story for Love Inc. magazine, the country star spoke about her and Hoover's love story, pushback they've faced as a same-sex couple and all the details of their upcoming wedding in tropical Playa Del Carmen.
PICS: Gabrielle Union Celebrates 50th Birthday in Africa
Hollywood starlet Gabrielle Union stepped into her fifth decade of life in style with her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, who joined her in celebrating her birthday in Africa last week. The power couple were in Tanzania to celebrate Union’s birthday, but little did she know that Wade was planning...
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John Whitehead
On May 11, 2004, John Whitehead was fatally shot, possibly in a case of mistaken identity, while fixing a car outside his home in Philadelphia. Another man with him at the time suffered light injuries from the multiple shots fired by two gunmen, who fled the scene. As of 2013, the murder remains unsolved.
Issue No. 27 (Fall 2022) featuring Actress Aisha Hinds is Live!
Our newest magazine featuring Actress Aisha Hinds and her husband Nigel Walker is live!. In this issue, we are honored to share their profound love story and exclusive wedding photos for what has to be one of the most beautiful weddings we’ve ever seen. Every single detail was produced to perfection.
Power Couple Celebrate Engagement At The Howey Mansion In Florida
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride Magazine, Issue No. 26, Jamekia & Austin’s engagement session is a testament to their love and ultimate power couple status with high fashion looks, glam makeup, and gorgeous backdrops. When these two first met at Florida A&M University in 2014, it didn’t take long for...
The Best Places to Live in Puerto Rico For Expats
Puerto Rico is an island full of natural wonders and rich culture. The people are friendly, the food is delicious, and the scenery is breathtaking. Situated along the southern shoreline, Puerto Rico is famous among tourists and expats alike. It may not be as big as its mainland neighbors, but...
Wedded Bliss: Brin + Parth’s Festive Indian Wedding by the Beach
Brin and Parth’s joyous Indian wedding in California had us wanting to join in on the couple’s megawatt celebration that featured so many incredible OMG moments!. The couple initially met at work, dated shortly, but went their separate ways until reconnecting in 2018 and the rest was history. The couple’s nuptials included the groom’s Baraat which literally shut down a whole street in anticipation of the soon-to-commence wedding ceremony. Not only did the venue and decor have us swooning but the bride and groom’s traditional and Western wedding attire had us giving ooh’s and aahh’s with each look.
This Tiny Caribbean Island Should Be Your Next Culinary Destination
St. John's restaurants aren't just resilient, they're reviving the spirit of the whole island.
Go RVing Wins Silver London International Awards For Ad Campaign
Go RVing received a Silver London International Award (LIA) in the travel and leisure category for the “Don’t Let Your Vacation Ruin Your Vacation” radio advertisement, which states that RVing is more manageable and less complicated than other more stressful methods of travel. In Go RVing’s award-winning...
Beauty queens from Argentina, Puerto Rico announce marriage after meeting at pageant
Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant. Last Friday, they got married.
Floral Designer, Maritza Walton, Shares Her Inspiring Journey
Muna Coterie member, Maritza Walton, has been dreaming about weddings since she was a little girl. Growing up, she often found herself wandering the aisles of a party planning store 3 blocks up from her Great Grandmother’s home in St. Albans, Queens where she was living at the time: “I found myself in there a lot just looking around.”
Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya To Reopen In May 2023
On 25 May 2023, the Riviera Maya will welcome the much-anticipated return of Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, the storied hideaway in the beating heart of the Riviera Maya. Nestled between 200 acres of lush tropical jungle and the secluded white sands of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the legendary property has been completely reimagined with Mayan culture at its core – and will be the first, extensive transformation within Belmond’s North America portfolio, under LVMH ownership. This new chapter of Maroma will reveal 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focussed wellness experience in partnership with Guerlain, ground-breaking sustainability initiatives and a new gastronomic era under Mexican-born Executive Chef Daniel Camacho.
Cigar News: Les Fines Lames Announces Havana Streets Series
Les Fies Lames, a company based in France has announced its Havana Streets series. It features the company’s signature Le Petit cigar knife with artwork paying homage to the city of Havana, Cuba. Produced in Thiers, a city known for being the hub of French cutlery, the Le Petit...
Inside the Luxe Sicilian Hotel That Stars in the New Season of ‘White Lotus’
For more than 600 years, one of Sicily’s most storied addresses has been adding layers to its identity. Once a wealthy monastery and later a jet-set-era hotel that counted Audrey Hepburn and Oscar Wilde among its glamorous guests, Taormina’s San Domenico Palace has long been a destination for luxury and culture. But this latest era, with its revival last year as a Four Seasons Hotel perched above the glittering Ionian Sea and below the fiery Mount Etna volcano, might be the most exciting. This weekend, viewers tuning into the premiere of the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus saw...
The Rose Hubby’s 2-Part Regal Bespoke Engagement
Introducing the Rose Hubbies! Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, Jeffrey and Corddarryl’s 2-part regal bespoke engagement session is filled with stunning suiting moments, romance, and laughter!. Corddarryl (aka Corey) and Jeffrey’s love story began one afternoon in 2015 when Jeffrey was leaving his apartment. He noticed...
