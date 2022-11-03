Read full article on original website
Scholz and Xi agree Russia would cross a line with nuclear weapons in Ukraine
BERLIN — He had just 11 hours in Beijing, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used this precious time to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia's President Vladimir Putin to prevent further escalation in Ukraine. During Friday's meeting, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that...
COP27 climate talks start in Egypt, as delegates arrive from around the world
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change that come as the world also grapples with multiple crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. U.N....
Iran marks the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations...
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it has provided military drones to Russia, but says only a few were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones that were provided to...
The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?
Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
War fallout and aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
BERLIN — When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes...
Photos: A close-up look at Ukraine grain export inspections
ISTANBUL — Since early August, more than 10 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have been exported, most of it wheat and corn, through a humanitarian corridor set up in the Black Sea. The agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain has been a lifeline for Ukraine's crippled economy and has helped countries that were experiencing severe food shortages due to the war. It has also helped stabilize global food prices.
Prosecutors rest in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers members
After a month of testimony, the government rested its case Thursday in the seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right group. The trial is the most consequential yet to emerge from the Justice Department's sprawling investigation into the deadly Jan. 6,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
Past is prologue in two new books that explore the Trump era
Maggie Haberman's biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America has been among the most anticipated accounts of the 45th president's impact on American politics. Robert Draper's new book on the post-Trump state of Republican politics, Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost...
When she left Ukraine, an opera singer made room for a most precious possession
Earlier this year in Khmelnytskyi, western Ukraine, Olha Abakumova, an opera singer, and her husband, Ihor, a tubist, put their then-7-year-old daughter Zlata on a pile of blankets in the bathtub to sleep. If a missile were to strike, the bathroom seemed like the safest place in their ninth-floor apartment.
North Korea launches four more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
The Jan. 6 panel gives Trump another week to turn over subpoenaed documents
Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot said they have received correspondence from former President Donald Trump's team and have extended his deadline to turn over documents by another week. When the panel issued its subpoena for Trump, it said the records were originally due on...
The new normal of election disinformation
This first appeared in NPR's New Normal newsletter. Sign up here to get early access to more stories about how we're adjusting to a changing world. I got a surprise when I opened Twitter the other morning — and no, it wasn't because of the latest tweet from new owner Elon Musk.
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
Election Day is almost here! Well, almost. Tens of millions have already voted, and the election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday for days, if not weeks. Several races, especially in the Senate, are expected to be razor tight and control of the chamber may not be known for a while.
RNC Chair: ‘Poll watching is not intimidating’
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said that as long as poll watchers are following the law, what they are doing is worthwhile.
Political Rewind: Gabe Sterling talks quicker election results; Hall endorses GOP; Trump teases run
Gabriel Sterling, @GabrielSterling, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. The breakdown. 1. After Election Day, focus will shift from candidates to Georgia's electoral processes. With record-breaking early voting numbers, elections officials and poll...
Oprah rejects her protégé Dr. Oz and backs Democrat John Fetterman in Pa. senate race
Oprah Winfrey announced she will endorse Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman over his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who came to prominence on her show in the early 2000s. Democratic candidate Fetterman has been hoping to win Winfrey's endorsement for months, given her status and influence among women...
