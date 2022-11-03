The Powerball prize rises to $1.5 billion, the 3rd-largest ever in the U.S.

Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no win on Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner. After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.The next drawing is Monday.
How much does NASA return to the American economy?
NASA recently released its second annual economic impact report, laying out how much money the space agency returns to the American economy. The three chief takeaways are that NASA generates $71.2 billion in total economic output, maintains 339,600 jobs across the nation and generates close to $7.7 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues. The economic benefit created by NASA is spread out over all 50 states. Considering that NASA’s fiscal 2021 budget was $23.3 billion, the space agency seems to have a hefty return on investment.
Cory Booker: Turnout is the key for Democrats
The issue, as he sees it, is how many people actually go to the polls.
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
5 questions about electrifying trucks
As part of its effort to reduce air pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, California is pursuing aggressive policies to promote clean trucks.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at rally
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been wounded by gunfire during a massive demonstration in the eastern part of the country. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Solar projects are on hold as U.S. investigates whether China is skirting trade rules. May 11, 2022. |
Letters to the editor: On election processes, support for public schools and more
We hold elections in a democracy — it's not complicated. In a democracy, we hold elections. Count ballots. Declare winners and losers and award winners into office. Candidates for offices and elected officials have a sworn duty to uphold the law: elections are the fundamental process of choosing who will make our laws and enforce our laws. The Constitution requires the recognition of the election process from start to a known conclusion. Any other actions to the contrary must meet the test of Section 3 or Article 14. It’s not complicated. Elected officials above all others should obey the law.
Political Rewind: Gabe Sterling talks quicker election results; Hall endorses GOP; Trump teases run
Gabriel Sterling, @GabrielSterling, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. The breakdown. 1. After Election Day, focus will shift from candidates to Georgia's electoral processes. With record-breaking early voting numbers, elections officials and poll...
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Election Day is coming. Here's what to think about before sharing news
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it's useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: "Only you can prevent wildfires." That's because anyone who's online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction. Now you may ask, "But...
Kemp again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-December
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Dec. 11, as its total cost in foregone state tax revenue nears an estimated $1 billion. Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a sixth time. Kemp, a Republican, is seeking...
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
Election Day is almost here! Well, almost. Tens of millions have already voted, and the election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday for days, if not weeks. Several races, especially in the Senate, are expected to be razor tight and control of the chamber may not be known for a while.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Here are 4 things you should know
Millions of Americans want to abandon the time change we endure twice each year, disrupting our circadian rhythms and creating confusion. More than a third of U.S. states now back a permanent shift to daylight saving time. If that happens, it would be a final victory for a plan that businesses have praised for more than 100 years.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0