ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Powerball prize rises to $1.5 billion, the 3rd-largest ever in the U.S.

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no win on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner. After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.The next drawing is Monday.
The Hill

How much does NASA return to the American economy?

NASA recently released its second annual economic impact report, laying out how much money the space agency returns to the American economy. The three chief takeaways are that NASA generates $71.2 billion in total economic output, maintains 339,600 jobs across the nation and generates close to $7.7 billion in federal, state and local tax revenues. The economic benefit created by NASA is spread out over all 50 states. Considering that NASA’s fiscal 2021 budget was $23.3 billion, the space agency seems to have a hefty return on investment.
The Oklahoman

Letters to the editor: On election processes, support for public schools and more

We hold elections in a democracy — it's not complicated. In a democracy, we hold elections. Count ballots. Declare winners and losers and award winners into office. Candidates for offices and elected officials have a sworn duty to uphold the law: elections are the fundamental process of choosing who will make our laws and enforce our laws. The Constitution requires the recognition of the election process from start to a known conclusion. Any other actions to the contrary must meet the test of Section 3 or Article 14. It’s not complicated. Elected officials above all others should obey the law.
OKLAHOMA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Gabe Sterling talks quicker election results; Hall endorses GOP; Trump teases run

Gabriel Sterling, @GabrielSterling, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, democracy reporter, The Washington Post. The breakdown. 1. After Election Day, focus will shift from candidates to Georgia's electoral processes. With record-breaking early voting numbers, elections officials and poll...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy