Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term. Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.

2 DAYS AGO