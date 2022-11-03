Read full article on original website
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?
Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term. Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.
$10K to $100K in 10 Years? Use TipRanks to Build Your Own ETF
10x returns are tough to achieve if we’re depending on fee-bearing funds with little to no flexibility. Yet, a do-it-yourself approach and a long-term time horizon can make miracles happen with a mere $10,000 on hand. Using TipRanks’ data, you can be a do-it-yourself investor and build your own...
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC): A ‘Boring’ Stock You Can’t Afford to Ignore
Although industrial applications specialist RBC Bearings doesn’t really sound like an investment idea worth pondering, RBC stock has been on a tear recently. Therefore, market participants should take some time to consider this boring but compelling trade. In almost any circumstance, the idea of precision bearings and products doesn’t...
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Has an Incredible Outlook. Should You Buy?
Antero Resources wrapped up another stellar quarter recently and is poised to continue growing its sales and earnings for the foreseeable future on the back of an incredible outlook ahead. Market conditions are expected to benefit Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) in the following quarters, as they have done so far...
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Tanks on Weak Q4 Outlook
Twilio shares took a nosedive in the after-hours market yesterday after the company issued a disappointing Q4 outlook, despite reporting upbeat Q3 numbers. Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have lost more than 21% in the extended trading hours yesterday on a muted Q4 outlook, despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Revenue
Shares of DoorDash gained on strong sales and improved order values, even as the company reported a wider-than-expected third quarter loss. Food delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2022. Investors were impressed with a 33% year-over-year jump in revenue to $1.70 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company benefited from record-high orders and gross order value (GOV).
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
Is Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) Stock Worth Investing In?
With the ongoing momentum in its business, Superior Industries’ stock appears to be an attractive long-term bet. SUP stock also has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors willing to put some of their cash into Penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener to find attractive investment options. But before investing, it’s recommended that investors learn about the merits and demerits of investing in Penny stocks. Using our Screener, we came across Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), which has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Supporting the bull case is the company’s strong financial performance. Let’s take a closer look at the SUP stock.
Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?
Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading. Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company...
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Disappoints Investors With Weak Q1 Earnings
Despite a top-line beat, Atlassian investors were spooked by dismal earnings and concerning trends that are expected to continue into forthcoming quarters. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) tumbled 23% in the extended trading session Thursday, after posting dismal results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings of $0.36 per share were behind consensus expectations (according to FactSet) of $0.40. The quarterly figure was also down 22% year-over-year.
3 Chinese Stocks for Contrarian Investors Only
Generally speaking, Beijing’s consolidation of power under President Xi Jinping poses major concerns for Chinese stocks. Therefore, the bottom might not be in yet for this sector. Nevertheless, three tickers – NTES, ZTO, and VIPS – might offer a compelling speculative gamble. With the major global indices...
CAH vs. MCK: These Healthcare Stocks are Hot and Can Stay Hot
While the healthcare sector has held up much better than the rest of the market in 2022, a select few names within healthcare have done smashingly well. With Cardinal Health and McKesson both up substantially year-to-date, investors might be wondering whether more upside is possible. The healthcare sector has held...
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
It looks like the demand for oil is here to stay. Hence, investors can consider buying RIG stock despite the recent rally following the company’s upbeat Q3 results. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company’s drilling market globally. Despite the stock’s rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock: Chipping Away Investors’ Wealth
Intel stock has eroded its shareholders’ wealth. The ongoing challenges don’t appear to indicate a recovery in the foreseeable future. While patience pays in the stock market, this hasn’t been the case for the shareholders of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). For instance, if you have been holding INTC stock for about five years (a considerable investment horizon), you are probably sitting on a loss of about 41%.
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rises on User Retention Despite Q3 Miss
Coinbase reported worse-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results. Despite this, shareholders pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading on better-than-expected user numbers. Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss and missed revenue expectations. However, monthly transacting users (MTUs) came in at 8.5 million, better than...
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
Microsoft stock is sinking alongside the broader basket of tech stocks. Though not even the cloud is immune to a recession, MSFT stock seems far too cheap to ignore for analysts and investors, given its robust long-term growth prospects. After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT)...
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
