ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

WhatsApp rolls out Communities feature to bundle together group chats

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ki6yC_0iwtRf0q00

A WhatsApp feature that enables users to bundle several group chats together under the umbrella of a single topic and share updates across them all has gone live in the UK.

First announced earlier this year and in testing since then, the Communities feature will allow users to organise different group chats together under a single main topic, for example, their children’s school or the street they live on, with Community admins able to share messages with people across all groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDbdY_0iwtRf0q00

The feature is being rolled out as part of an update that will also allow users to create and take part in polls with their chats.

In addition, group video calling will now support up to 32 participants.

“With Communities, we’re aiming to raise the bar for how organisations communicate with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else,” WhatsApp said in a blog post announcing the rollout.

“The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages – and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption.

“Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.”

Mark Zuckerberg , the head of WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta , said: “Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp.

“It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more.

“We’re also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private.”

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

How to Check Deleted WhatsApp Messages

As the most popular chatting app, WhatsApp stores most precious messages from our family, friends. However, since WhatsApp allows users to delete messages, many cases of accidental deletion have occurred. So, is it possible to check deleted WhatsApp messages?. We will discuss this problem in depth and give detailed solutions...
The Independent

Netflix codes: How to access hidden movies and TV series on streaming service

You might think you’ve watched ever decent movie and TV series on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there is still large number of movies and TV series you did not know were on there.Unless you have a lot of time one your hands, and spend hours scrolling through the entire library, there is plenty of stuff tucked away that does not immediately appear on your homescreen.The titles that you can readily see are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list – however, if you’d like to stream something from a genre that isn’t...
The Independent

What will Rishi Sunak’s rise to power mean for relations between India and the UK?

When Rishi Sunak became the first person of Indian origin to enter No 10 as the UK’s prime minister, it was a moment celebrated by many across the South Asian country that only a few months ago marked 75 years since the end of British colonial rule.That the news Britain would be getting its first Hindu leader arrived on Diwali, the most important festival in the Hindu calendar, made the symbolic significance even harder to miss, and there are many who have expressed the hope that Mr Sunak will usher in a new era of close relations between the...
The Independent

The Independent

908K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy