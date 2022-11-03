ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Clashes erupt near Iran’s capital as ongoing protests flare

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian protesters clashed with police in a town near the capital on Thursday, reportedly killing or wounding a number of members of the security forces, who at one point dropped stun grenades on the demonstrators from helicopters. It was the latest in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy