ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Magnolia Wash Holdings thanks veterans with free washes

CHARLOTTE – Magnolia Wash Holdings announced that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor. Through Nov. 13, customers will have the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

New architectural installation of sand paintings opens at The Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE – The Mint Museum announced the recent acquisition of Franklin Fifth Helena, an immersive architectural installation of sand paintings by New York-based artist Cynthia Talmadge. Talmadge turns sand into strikingly realistic images. She is known to explore the mysteries of tabloid culture and identity through a variety of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CATS announces free fare on Election Day

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare free on Election Day, Nov. 8, to provide easier access to polling locations. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Autobell Saluting Charlotte Veterans and Active Duty with Free Car Washes Next Week

All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation. “This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mac’s Hospitality Group treats vets to free meals on Nov. 11

CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

704 Coat Drive is zipping up Nov. 11

CHARLOTTE – The 12th annual 704 Coat Drive, hosted by Charlotte Mechanical, is zipping up after two-month fundraising efforts on Nov. 11 with a goal of 5,000 donated coats. The annual coat drive campaign, which runs from September through November, recruits local Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses and/or offices. All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's men, women and children’s shelters for the winter season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to make Carolina debut in Fort Mill

FORT MILL – Naf Naf is introducing its fresh Middle Eastern cuisine to South Carolina. Located at 816 Brayden Pkwy., suite 102, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant is in the Brayden Village shopping center, a short drive from Baxter Town Center. The grand opening on Nov. 21 will mark Naf Naf’s debut in the Carolinas.
FORT MILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Monroe replacing water main along Craig Street

MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will be replacing 192 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Craig Street between Jackson Street and Rushing Street to enhance water service to customers in this area. The project is scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 8,...
MONROE, NC
FOX8 News

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy