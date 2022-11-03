Read full article on original website
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com
Magnolia Wash Holdings thanks veterans with free washes
CHARLOTTE – Magnolia Wash Holdings announced that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor. Through Nov. 13, customers will have the...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
thecharlotteweekly.com
New architectural installation of sand paintings opens at The Mint Museum
CHARLOTTE – The Mint Museum announced the recent acquisition of Franklin Fifth Helena, an immersive architectural installation of sand paintings by New York-based artist Cynthia Talmadge. Talmadge turns sand into strikingly realistic images. She is known to explore the mysteries of tabloid culture and identity through a variety of...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CATS announces free fare on Election Day
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and paratransit services will be fare free on Election Day, Nov. 8, to provide easier access to polling locations. For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS Customer...
Charlotte Stories
Autobell Saluting Charlotte Veterans and Active Duty with Free Car Washes Next Week
All Autobell locations are open daily; hours vary by location. Visit autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation. “This day is an important opportunity to thank and support those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” stated Autobell President and COO Carl Howard. “We want the many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers to know how much we value and appreciate them.”
UPS hiring event in Charlotte this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS hopes to hire hundreds of workers in the Charlotte area for the 2022 holiday shipping season. UPS announced it will hold a hiring fair in Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be located at 1815 West Pointe Drive in west Charlotte.
power98fm.com
Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mac’s Hospitality Group treats vets to free meals on Nov. 11
CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions.
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 31
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 21-27: Antico Italian Restaurant, 9719 Sam Furr Road – 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Bojangles, 335 Huntersville Gateway Blvd. – 98 Bonefish Grill, 8805...
thecharlotteweekly.com
704 Coat Drive is zipping up Nov. 11
CHARLOTTE – The 12th annual 704 Coat Drive, hosted by Charlotte Mechanical, is zipping up after two-month fundraising efforts on Nov. 11 with a goal of 5,000 donated coats. The annual coat drive campaign, which runs from September through November, recruits local Charlotte organizations to place coat donation barrels at their businesses and/or offices. All coats collected will be distributed to the Salvation Army's men, women and children’s shelters for the winter season.
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
NCDOT investigating potentially dangerous intersection in Huntersville
People who drive the intersection daily said it’s caused major traffic delays and safety issues.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill to make Carolina debut in Fort Mill
FORT MILL – Naf Naf is introducing its fresh Middle Eastern cuisine to South Carolina. Located at 816 Brayden Pkwy., suite 102, the 2,000-square-foot restaurant is in the Brayden Village shopping center, a short drive from Baxter Town Center. The grand opening on Nov. 21 will mark Naf Naf’s debut in the Carolinas.
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak in North Carolina
Emergency officials have responded to the scene located in the 1300 block of East Boulevard.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Monroe replacing water main along Craig Street
MONROE – The City of Monroe Construction Division will be replacing 192 linear feet of existing 2-inch steel water main along Craig Street between Jackson Street and Rushing Street to enhance water service to customers in this area. The project is scheduled to begin on or around Nov. 8,...
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
