ECU football: Bye week allows for self-scouting, reflection

The East Carolina football team made it.

The Pirates made it to their open week with a 6-3 record through the first nine games. They are bowl eligible for the second time in as many seasons, a feat not accomplished since the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

“I think it means a lot to all of us,” ECU coach Mike Houston said of being bowl eligible. “I mean, it was tough to find things to get excited about that first year. But from the time I took the job, that’s basically all I heard around town. ‘Coach, you got to get us back in bowl games. You got to get us back in bowl games.’

“And so last year was significant, obviously, but this year kind of validates last year because you’re bowl eligible and you’re bowl eligible before the month of November. So I’m proud of the players, I’m proud of the coaches, I’m proud of the support staff and the administration.”

The bye week offers a chance for the veteran players and the first- and second-string players to get some much-needed time off, while focusing more on mental reps and getting their bodies as close to fully healed as possible.

For players like defensive lineman Immanuel Hickman, tight end Shane Calhoun and receiver Jaylen Johnson who have all been banged up and have missed time this season, the week off is a welcome break in the action before the final three games of the regular season.

The bye week also provides an opportunity for the younger players to showcase their development. Houston said the team plans to hold a scrimmage for the scout team players after Thursday’s practice, which is a good chance to both evaluation and team bonding.

“We’ll have a little scrimmage (Thursday) with our young guys, our scout guys, at the end of practice and I expect that to be really lively,” Houston said. “It’s usually something that the older guys really enjoy, getting to cheer the young guys on and all that stuff. So that’ll be good.”

With no game to prepare for at the end of the week, the coaching staff has been able to look inward instead of being stuck in game prep and game plan install mode. The coaching staff will do some self-scouting and look for ways it can improve with a detailed eye.

“We spent a lot of time doing that this week. I think it’s the perfect time for that. I think it’s the perfect time to evaluate what you’ve been doing,” Houston said. “Make sure that if there are tendencies that the opponent can pick up on, that we do a good job of adjusting some things and changing some things during this week. So I think that’s been another big piece of this week for our coaching staff.”

The Pirates’ recent three-game winning streak has rekindled thoughts of playing for an American Athletic Confernece championship. Things have to fall ECU’s way over the next month of the season, including several teams in front needing a loss here and there, but the Pirates can do their part by winning the rest of their games on the schedule.

First up is Cincinnati on Nov. 11, with Houston and Temple to follow.

Houston said he doesn’t have to remind his team of the importance of the upcoming stretch.

“We talked with our team just about how Sunday kind of starts the fourth quarter of our season,” Houston said. “... They know it. I don’t have to address it. They know. It’s a big ballgame for us and I don’t want to make it even bigger than I need to make it. Because we always talk about 1-0 and this week, each week, is the biggest game of the year. So that mindset has been instilled in them, but it’s a big ballgame for us and it’s a big ballgame for Cincinnati.”