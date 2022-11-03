ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

PREP SPOTLIGHT: J.H. Rose's Helen Wilford

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cSJB_0iwtPV4200

Helen Wilford is a senior on the J.H. Rose High School volleyball team who is committed to play at Bowling Green next year.

She has helped lead the Rampants to the 3A state championship match Saturday behind 200 kills and a team-high 100 blocks.

Wilford spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a Round 3 sweep of Carrboro about her commitment, her late start in the sport and her rapid improvement.

Q: What does it mean to you to get the chance to play Division I volleyball?

A: It’s just really exciting for me because I enjoy volleyball so much and I knew that I wanted to be able to keep playing after I got out of high school. It’s really nice, I feel like I’ve been able to learn a lot here in high school and playing club. I’m just excited to take it to further.

Q: Why did you decide to commit to Bowling Green?

A: I really like the team atmosphere, the culture. They all have a lot of respect for each other and they play really well. The coaches are very encouraging, but they want to win, they’re very down to earth. I went and visited the school and it was really nice, it was a peaceful campus and I liked it.

Q: Do you think it will be a challenge for you going to college far from home?

A: I think the biggest challenge is going to be the weather. It’s going to be really cold and I’m not going to be used to that.

Q: What does this deep playoff run mean to you as a senior?

A: It’s really exciting just to be able to play with all of my teammates. They’re so amazing. We’ve been playing together for a long time and it’s just exciting to have a successful season with them because they all really deserve it. It’s just been really fun.

Q: When did you start playing volleyball?

A: At the end of eighth grade, so about 14.

Q: Why did you get into it so late?

A: I wasn’t very athletic, then my friends invited me to open gym and I realized I really liked it. Even though I wasn’t great at it, it was just fun to do. Then, as I kept going, I was more competitive with it and wanted to get better.

Q: What do you credit for your rapid growth in the sport?

A: I’ve been surrounded by really good players and really good coaches who have taught me a lot of things. I watch a lot of college volleyball, I ask a lot of questions, just anything that I can do to get better. I’ve just always wanted to improve.

Q: Do you have any one person who has most influenced you in the sport?

A: I don’t know that I have any one person. I’ve had different coaches every year for the most part and they all have taught me something different, whether it be technique, mentality, or teamwork. I just don’t think I can contribute it to any specific person.

Q: What is your favorite thing about the sport?

A: Blocking, if you’re talking about a technical standpoint, I think blocking is the most fun. To just be able to shut the other side down feels really good.

Q: What advice would you offer to a younger athlete hoping to get to your level?

A: It’s definitely never too late because I obviously started kind of late compared to other girls. If you work at it and you work to improve, then it’s not too late.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Report: Chris Cherry to take over as South Central football coach

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School’s Chris Cherry will add another title to his duties. The school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach told 94.3 The Game’s Patrick Johnson he will take over as the school’s football coach. He will continue to serve as the boys’ basketball coach. “#BREAKING South Central AD Chris […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cape Fear High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bears roll in playoff opener

AHOSKIE – Despite suffering three turnovers, two of which ended promising drives, Hertford County’s potent offense still found a way to win. Keveon Rodgers rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for another score as the Bears opened the Class 2A state playoffs with a 40-8 win at home tonight (Friday) vs. East Bladen.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

African American Music event coming to Farmville on Nov. 11th

GREENVILLE, NC – Emerge Gallery is partnering with the Farmville Community Arts Council to host the November African American Music Series at the Paramount Theatre in Farmville. The event will celebrate African American Musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with artistic director, Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr., and various musical guests. The event will be […]
FARMVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The North Carolina Whirligig Festival Returns This Weekend

North Carolina is no stranger to unique festivals. And one of the most uniquely named festivals in the state returns this weekend. It’s the North Carolina Whirligig Festival! This is an all-inclusive, two-day arts festival in Wilson, NC. Wilson is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The festival showcases the arts of the region, including the NC Folk art known as Whirligigs that are created by local artist, Vollis Simpson. The Whirligigs the festival is named after are 20-50 feet tall. These unique pieces of art incorporate items such as highway and road signs, HVAC fans, bicycles, ceiling fans, various kinds of wood, steel rods, milkshake mixers, and many more.
WILSON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Ordinance change means first tattoo shop in years for downtown Kinston

A change in an old city ordinance means downtown Kinston will soon have its first tattoo shop. During last month's City Council meeting, Councilman Chris Suggs says they received a request to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to allow tattoo parlors to operate downtown. They were prohibited from operating in...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Health expert: Eliminating time change likely to have positive effects

A change to Daylight Saving Time could have positive benefits both in health and mentally, an expert from East Carolina University tells WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr. Health expert: Eliminating time change likely to …. A change to Daylight Saving Time could have positive benefits both in health and mentally, an...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wave Car Wash will give military members free car washes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -A Greenville business is currently giving back to military veterans in a unique way. Through November 13, Wave Car Wash, partnered with Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled military members, announced that customers will have the option to donate to the organization when […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager located after missing for two days

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department said missing teenager, Zachry Powell has been located. Previous: The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

How much are Americans spending on lottery tickets?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes are on the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot and lottery ticket sales are sure to surge. A new report on Americans’ financial habits finds the average American spends a total of $46 on lottery tickets in the last year. One in 10 admits to playing the lottery to try to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy