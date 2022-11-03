PREP SPOTLIGHT: J.H. Rose's Helen Wilford

Helen Wilford is a senior on the J.H. Rose High School volleyball team who is committed to play at Bowling Green next year.

She has helped lead the Rampants to the 3A state championship match Saturday behind 200 kills and a team-high 100 blocks.

Wilford spoke with Reflector prep sports writer Craig Moyer following a Round 3 sweep of Carrboro about her commitment, her late start in the sport and her rapid improvement.

Q: What does it mean to you to get the chance to play Division I volleyball?

A: It’s just really exciting for me because I enjoy volleyball so much and I knew that I wanted to be able to keep playing after I got out of high school. It’s really nice, I feel like I’ve been able to learn a lot here in high school and playing club. I’m just excited to take it to further.

Q: Why did you decide to commit to Bowling Green?

A: I really like the team atmosphere, the culture. They all have a lot of respect for each other and they play really well. The coaches are very encouraging, but they want to win, they’re very down to earth. I went and visited the school and it was really nice, it was a peaceful campus and I liked it.

Q: Do you think it will be a challenge for you going to college far from home?

A: I think the biggest challenge is going to be the weather. It’s going to be really cold and I’m not going to be used to that.

Q: What does this deep playoff run mean to you as a senior?

A: It’s really exciting just to be able to play with all of my teammates. They’re so amazing. We’ve been playing together for a long time and it’s just exciting to have a successful season with them because they all really deserve it. It’s just been really fun.

Q: When did you start playing volleyball?

A: At the end of eighth grade, so about 14.

Q: Why did you get into it so late?

A: I wasn’t very athletic, then my friends invited me to open gym and I realized I really liked it. Even though I wasn’t great at it, it was just fun to do. Then, as I kept going, I was more competitive with it and wanted to get better.

Q: What do you credit for your rapid growth in the sport?

A: I’ve been surrounded by really good players and really good coaches who have taught me a lot of things. I watch a lot of college volleyball, I ask a lot of questions, just anything that I can do to get better. I’ve just always wanted to improve.

Q: Do you have any one person who has most influenced you in the sport?

A: I don’t know that I have any one person. I’ve had different coaches every year for the most part and they all have taught me something different, whether it be technique, mentality, or teamwork. I just don’t think I can contribute it to any specific person.

Q: What is your favorite thing about the sport?

A: Blocking, if you’re talking about a technical standpoint, I think blocking is the most fun. To just be able to shut the other side down feels really good.

Q: What advice would you offer to a younger athlete hoping to get to your level?

A: It’s definitely never too late because I obviously started kind of late compared to other girls. If you work at it and you work to improve, then it’s not too late.