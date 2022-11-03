ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North of the River team finishes 8-0

The first-ever season of North of the River football was a big one.

The newly named team capped a perfect 8-0 season in Pitt County Middle Schools football. The team aims to better represent the many schools that combine to make up the roster, including Wellcome Middle School, Bethel School, Pactolus School and Stokes School. In addition to football, teams from those schools also combine for cross country, wrestling, baseball, softball, soccer and track.

Three of NOTR’s wins were by single digits, including beating AG Cox by eight, Hope by six and PS Jones by four. The team was led offensively by quarterback JoJo Bradley and running backs Ja’Vion Jordan, Xaden Maldonado and Ja’zion Peterkin. Defensive standouts include Ryan Smith, Icere Spruill, Jamari Wright, “Fats” Jordan and Tyquez Wells.

The PCMSAC championship game was hosted by North Pitt High School on Oct. 20 and was a rematch between NOTR and Greene County. NOTR jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead and finished off the Rams early in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Jordan and an extra point by Bradley.

