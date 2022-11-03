MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five women have been found dead in the city of Cuautla, south of Mexico City. The women’s bodies _ some of which were reportedly dismembered _ were found at two different spots. The prosecutor in Morelos state, where Cuautla is located, said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute. Local media reported the bodies were found in plastic bags, accompanied by a hand-lettered sign of the kind often used by drug gangs in Mexico to send messages. Prosecutor Uriel Carmona said investigations into the killings continued.

1 DAY AGO