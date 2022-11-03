Read full article on original website
Deaths caused by alcohol use in the US spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC data shows
Deaths caused by alcohol use in the United States spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, killing more than 49,000 people in 2020, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The alcohol-induced death rate has been steadily increasing in recent decades, but it jumped 26%...
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests,...
S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days say they survived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. The two men were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. The shaft was clogged by dirt on Oct. 26. Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition. Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground.
Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution
NEW DELHI (AP) — Haze and smog have enveloped the skyline of India’s capital region leading to a ban on construction activity, the closing of factories and the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to fight air quality that has hit dangerous levels. The Delhi government closed primary schools Friday. India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav blamed the opposition-ruled northern Punjab state for its failure to stop the burning of crop residues and compared New Delhi with “a gas chamber.” A full closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities, and a restriction on private vehicles, are being considered in case the pollution does not come down this weekend.
5 women found dead in city in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Five women have been found dead in the city of Cuautla, south of Mexico City. The women’s bodies _ some of which were reportedly dismembered _ were found at two different spots. The prosecutor in Morelos state, where Cuautla is located, said the killings appear to have been carried out by a drug gang, possibly as part of some sort of dispute. Local media reported the bodies were found in plastic bags, accompanied by a hand-lettered sign of the kind often used by drug gangs in Mexico to send messages. Prosecutor Uriel Carmona said investigations into the killings continued.
A look at the West’s megadrought
Https://s3.amazonaws.com/stacker-images/10180X3A.png. The United States, specifically the Southwest, has not experienced a drought as severe as the one it is presently withstanding in roughly 1,200 years. Any drought lasting longer than 20 years is considered a megadrought. The American West is entering year 23 of devastating dryness, and by most measures, the situation is worsening. Experts say these conditions could last through 2030.
