Celia Stone: A month of thanks

From the beginning of their existence, humans have seen the giving nature of God.

“Then God said, ‘I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.’” (Genesis 1:29) “Then God blessed Noah and his sons, saying to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the earth. The fear and dread of you will fall on all the beasts of the earth, and on all the birds in the sky, on every creature that moves along the ground, and on all the fish of the sea; they are given into your hands. Everything that lives and moves about will be food for you. Just as I gave you the green plants, I now give you everything.’” (Genesis 9:1-3) “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) “If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” (Matthew 7:11) “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” (James 1:17)

Many people during November take time each day to add to a list of things for which they are thankful. Some try to practice this throughout the year. Our natural response to being on the receiving end of gifts should be one of gratefulness. What do we have that is not a direct result of God enabling us to acquire it? Charles Finney noted that “a state of mind that sees God in everything is evidence of growth in grace and a thankful heart.” A.W. Tozer wrote that “gratitude is an offering precious in the sight of God, and it is one that the poorest of us can make and be not poorer but richer for having made it.”

The holidays will be here before we know it and now is the perfect time to focus our minds to consider God’s many gifts to us. “Come, Ye Thankful People, Come,” “Let All Things Now Living,” and “For the Beauty of the Earth” are three lovely hymns to use for meditation this month. For those who enjoy something less traditional, you might try listening to “Thank you, Lord” by Chris Tomlin.

“Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord; let us shout aloud to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods.” “Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the Lord our Maker; for he is our God, and we are the people of his pasture, the flock under his care.” (Psalm 95:1-3, 6-7)