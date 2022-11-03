Traffic garden opens in Winterville to teach safety rules

WINTERVILLE — The town of Winterville held a dedication ceremony over the weekend to celebrate the opening of the first traffic garden in eastern North Carolina at Hillcrest Park.

The bike and pedestrian safety skills project was created in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Parks and Recreation, ECU Health and other community groups. The dedication took place during the 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit, a conference at the ECU Heart Institute focused on discussing ways to improve roadway safety.

The traffic garden is an educational resource that features scaled-down roadway elements like crosswalks, bike lanes, railroad crossings and more, officials said, to help everyone learn traffic rules.

Mayor Ricky Hines explained the project was conceived in May after a discussion with ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator Ellen Walston. At the June town council meeting, BikeWalk N.C. representatives gifted the town the traffic garden to show its appreciation to Pitt County for hosting their annual summit. A $27,500 AARP Community Challenge grant was used to cover design, painting and signage expenses.

“A great deal of hard work and dedication has gone into bringing this important educational feature forward where people can learn road safety. The Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park represents Winterville’s unwavering commitment to traffic safety. The town is honored to be the home of the first traffic safety garden in Eastern North Carolina,” said Mayor Hines.

BikeWalk N.C. Vice President Steven Hardy-Braz of Farmville also spoke at the event explaining the goal of the garden. “We want to improve the community so that everyone can be safe and live a higher-quality life in a place that is safe and accessible. This is a traffic garden where parents, teachers, law enforcement officers, organizations, anyone, can come out and learn. We’re also seeing the quality of life improving for pedestrians, cyclists, older people and pedestrians.”

Hardy-Braz went on to explain the elements of the traffic garden. “There are bicycle lanes with door zones to promote door awareness. You’ll see a painted railroad crossing at an angle to teach cyclists how to cross perpendicular to the tracks so their wheels don’t get stuck. There is a traffic circle where you can learn how to negotiate, and we have a four-way stop sign. There are a variety of things that we encounter here and we want to make sure every pedestrian, cyclist and family member can be safe.”

BikeWalk NC’s Executive Director Terry Lansdell also attended the dedication ceremony. “We’re so proud to donate this to Winterville Parks and Recreation to use for education and safety,” said Lansdell.

In August, the organization also committed to consulting with local cycling and traffic experts to develop the first several months of programming for the traffic garden so it can get some traction and people can understand what it is and how to use it.

The garden is now open to the public at Hillcrest Park located at 2418 Carmon St., Winterville.