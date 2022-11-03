Mitchell Oakley: Want a voice in government? Vote next Tuesday

Tuesday, November 8 is election day. I would argue this election may be the most important one in the history of the nation. It is also easy to vote if you’ve done your research and you understand the dynamics occurring in this country. To learn more about the election, go to your local county board of elections website.

There are still a few days remaining in early voting. Here is the link to the website for early voting in Pitt County: pittcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12769/One-Stop-Flyer. In Greene County, the link is: greenecountync.gov/early-voting-turnout/

You can peruse both websites for voting information about where to vote on Tuesday. Or you may go to the state website to search for your voter information at this link: ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-lookup and click on “Launch The Voter Search.”

Enter your name and information that is sought to search for your name. Click on your name and scroll down the page reading the information. This page will let you know where your voting site is if you plan to vote on Tuesday. You may also download a sample ballot, so you’ll know who the candidates are.

In my view there is one huge question to ask yourself. Be sure to look into the mirror when you ask it so you can see your facial reaction. Are you better off today than you were two years ago? If you are, then the status quo will continue to benefit your thinking. If not, then voting for change may be on your agenda.

I won’t attempt to answer the question for you. Instead, I would encourage you to research, not only every candidate running for public office, but the economic and social issues that are before us every day.

What I will share is some statistics. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent in September (higher than the government expected) and stood at 8.2 percent over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (USBLS). Shelter and what you pay at the grocery store continued to rise in September. Food has increased over 10 percent in the past year while energy has increased nearly 20 percent over that same period.

Another key component of the U.S. economy is the Producer Price Index (PPI). It measures average change in selling prices of domestic goods and services. Again, according to the USBLS, the PPI rose 0.04 percent in September in both goods and services. The PPI has risen 8.5 percent over the past year. A rising PPI, in my view, means the CPI may still be on the rise.

Are salaries keeping up with inflation? According to USBLS, private industry compensation and wages and salaries were up about 5 percent in September 2022 in current dollars but down about 3 percent in constant dollars (adjusted for inflation). Likewise, state and local government workers saw growth of 4.6 percent in compensation and 3.2 percent in wages and salaries in current dollars but are down in constant dollars by 3.3 percent and 3.5 percent respectively. In plain terms, compensation and wages and salaries are not keeping up with inflation.

The question I posed earlier was also a question posed in 1980 when Ronald Reagan ran against Jimmy Carter for president and won. Carter was also dealing with high inflation that was fueled with high energy costs. OPEC had increased its cost 80 percent which added three points to the inflation rate of 13 percent, according to stateofthehistory.com. People were asking a similar question, “Am I better off today than I was four years ago?”

There are also several social issues that could provide reasons for vote for or against candidates. Mandated vaccines, defunding the police, social media censorship, gender identity and men identifying as women playing sports on women’s teams, among others.

Will “pocketbook issues” or “social issues” win out in the mid-term elections this time around? Many political observers, including myself over the past forty years or so, believe “pocketbook issues” usually prevails in most elections when voters feel their wallet is getting flatter. It will be interesting to see what happens this time around.

One thing is certain. If you want a voice in government, get out and vote. Don’t sit home and believe your vote doesn’t count or you can’t make a difference. If you fail to vote, you have sealed your own fate. Vote at early voting or get to the polls and cast a ballot on Tuesday, Election Day. I cast my vote last week!