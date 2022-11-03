High School Tennis: Rams swept by Phoenix 2A semifinals

SNOW HILL — Greene Central saw another historic season come to an end with a 6-0 loss at the hands of Raleigh Charter in the 2A East Regional final of the dual team tournament Wednesday evening at Lenoir Community College.

The loss marked the second time in as many seasons the Rams bowed out at the hands of Raleigh Charter, as last time it was an 8-1 defeat in the state quarterfinals.

Greene Central was looking to make its first state title appearance since 2012, with its last state championship coming in 2007.

This time out, Greene Central put a much younger lineup on the court after losing three starters in McKinsey Harper, Venancia Miller and Kaylee Hill off last season’s team that went 20-2.

“It is stunning, people forget that we lost three starters out of our top six,” Greene Central head coach Tim Medlin said. “Not only did we lose three starters, but we lost three historic starters. To lose that caliber of winning capacity and replace it with freshmen and sophomores, it’s stunning to go further than that team did last year.”

The Rams had two freshmen and a pair of sophomores on the court in Wednesday’s match.

One of those sophomores, Rylee Greene, was the lone Greene Central player to win a set on the day at No. 2 singles against Krisha Avula.

After dropping the opening set 6-2, Greene found herself on the brink in set two with the score tied at four.

The sophomore then won back-to-back games to take the second set 6-4 and force a tiebreaker set.

Avula then used a strong finish to take the final set 10-3 and the victory in a match that lasted an hour and 42 minutes to finish off the sweep.

Ten minutes prior, a win at No. 5 singles clinched the victory for the visitors, as Aubree Smith dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to Ginger Wagner.

Raleigh Charter’s Abby Moomaw secured the first win of the evening in the No. 6 match, as she defeated Ram sophomore Aubrey Beddard.

Beddard came into the lineup to replace injured freshman Grace Baggett, which moved Smith into the five spot.

“Aubrey Beddard had to step in and battle as best she could,” Medlin said. “That put Aubree Smith from six to five, and the way she battled today was so meaningful.”

In the top singles match, Anna Katherine Medlin suffered a pair of 6-2 set losses against Sarayu Brundavanam.

Shortly after, Greene Central’s Kristen Colie fell 6-1, 6-2 against Keerthi Avula in the No. 3 match to give the Phoenix a 3-0 edge.

No. 4 singles was the next to be decided, as Carlisle Hedrick kept the away side’s winning ways going with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph of Sidney Ramsey.

Raleigh Charter now advances to Saturday’s state championship match, while Greene Central closes the year at 20-4-1.