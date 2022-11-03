ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Hill, NC

High School Tennis: Rams swept by Phoenix 2A semifinals

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn2so_0iwtPAm100

SNOW HILL — Greene Central saw another historic season come to an end with a 6-0 loss at the hands of Raleigh Charter in the 2A East Regional final of the dual team tournament Wednesday evening at Lenoir Community College.

The loss marked the second time in as many seasons the Rams bowed out at the hands of Raleigh Charter, as last time it was an 8-1 defeat in the state quarterfinals.

Greene Central was looking to make its first state title appearance since 2012, with its last state championship coming in 2007.

This time out, Greene Central put a much younger lineup on the court after losing three starters in McKinsey Harper, Venancia Miller and Kaylee Hill off last season’s team that went 20-2.

“It is stunning, people forget that we lost three starters out of our top six,” Greene Central head coach Tim Medlin said. “Not only did we lose three starters, but we lost three historic starters. To lose that caliber of winning capacity and replace it with freshmen and sophomores, it’s stunning to go further than that team did last year.”

The Rams had two freshmen and a pair of sophomores on the court in Wednesday’s match.

One of those sophomores, Rylee Greene, was the lone Greene Central player to win a set on the day at No. 2 singles against Krisha Avula.

After dropping the opening set 6-2, Greene found herself on the brink in set two with the score tied at four.

The sophomore then won back-to-back games to take the second set 6-4 and force a tiebreaker set.

Avula then used a strong finish to take the final set 10-3 and the victory in a match that lasted an hour and 42 minutes to finish off the sweep.

Ten minutes prior, a win at No. 5 singles clinched the victory for the visitors, as Aubree Smith dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to Ginger Wagner.

Raleigh Charter’s Abby Moomaw secured the first win of the evening in the No. 6 match, as she defeated Ram sophomore Aubrey Beddard.

Beddard came into the lineup to replace injured freshman Grace Baggett, which moved Smith into the five spot.

“Aubrey Beddard had to step in and battle as best she could,” Medlin said. “That put Aubree Smith from six to five, and the way she battled today was so meaningful.”

In the top singles match, Anna Katherine Medlin suffered a pair of 6-2 set losses against Sarayu Brundavanam.

Shortly after, Greene Central’s Kristen Colie fell 6-1, 6-2 against Keerthi Avula in the No. 3 match to give the Phoenix a 3-0 edge.

No. 4 singles was the next to be decided, as Carlisle Hedrick kept the away side’s winning ways going with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph of Sidney Ramsey.

Raleigh Charter now advances to Saturday’s state championship match, while Greene Central closes the year at 20-4-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

No. 10 Scots move to second round of playoffs after 42-35 win against No. 23 Fike

LAURINBURG – When most teams advance to the second round of a playoff in any sport, they’re thrilled. But, for the Fighting Scots (7-4), frustration has set in. After three challenging Sandhills Athletic Conference games against Pinecrest, Lee County, and Richmond to end the regular season, the Scots were banged up heading into Friday night’s match-up against the Fike Demons (5-6). The injuries included their top running back and wide receiver in Patrick Primus and Izeem Graham, who both did not play against Fike. And, despite the Scots holding on for a 42-35 victory over the Demons, the injuries continued to pile up.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville State basketball coach addresses scrimmage loss

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head coach Luke D’Alessio was pretty happy with his teams exhibition performance versus Duke on Wednesday. What did he have to say about the Cameron Indoor experience? What were his players doing at Tuesday’s practice that were a bit unusual? Does he feel the 82-45 loss will help his team down the road?
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cape Fear High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENVILLE, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

So Jacksonville Sounds Pretty Confident About Visiting Duke

We’ll have more on Duke’s opener against Jacksonville soon, but we saw this link from the Jacksonville paper and thought we’d link it now. Pretty clearly those guys are jacked up about playing Duke. Check out what Kevion Nolan says: “I grew up watching the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play in Cameron Indoor,” Nolan said. “That’s coming to reality now. I’m excited for it, ready for it.”
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils enter battle for another sharpshooter

St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey now boasts a Duke basketball recruiting offer, according to a tweet on Thursday night from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater. Earlier in the day, as noted here at Blue Devil Country, members of the Duke staff took their second trip to Betsey's ...
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 after buying $1 lottery ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After required […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast for Thursday, November 3rd at 4:30am

Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event. Sexual violence survivor speaks to ECU students at “Just Another Assault” event. Greene Central falls to Raleigh Charter in 2A Eastern Regional team tennis final. Updated: 13 hours ago. Greene Central falls to Raleigh...
GREENVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy