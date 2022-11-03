Area fire districts improve or maintain ratings

Eight Pitt County fire districts including Farmville’s and Grifton’s either improved or maintained their insurance ratings following inspections by the N.C. Department of Insurance, the county announced.

Pitt County Government announced that the Ratings and Inspections department of the Office of State Fire Marshal, part of the Department of Insurance, upgraded insurance classifications for Grifton, Grifton Rural, Bethel, Eastern Pines and Pem fire districts while Far, Farmville and Pactolus maintained their current ratings.

According to the OSFM, the purpose of the evaluation was to gather information needed to determine fire insurance classifications, which may be used in the calculations of property insurance premiums, the county news release said.

The survey was not conducted for property loss prevention or life safety purposes, and no life safety or property loss prevention recommendations were made, the county news release said.

ISO ratings generally fall between 1 and 10, with some sub-ratings. A rating of 1 is the best rating and is based on the availability of personnel, equipment, water and other factors.

The Grifton Fire District improved to a protection class 4 from a class 6. Grifton Rural Fire District’s rating improved to a Class 4/9E from a class 6/9E applied. Grifton Volunteer Fire Department serves both districts.

Far Fire District, which serves the rural area around Farmville, maintained its Class 5/9E rating. The Farmville Fire District maintained its Class 4 rating. Pactolus Fire District also maintained its classification, a 5/9E rating.

Bethel Fire District improved to a class 4 from a class 6; Pem Fire District, which serves the rural area of Bethel, to a class 5/9E from class 7/9E; and Eastern Pines Fire District to a 4/9E from class 5/9E.