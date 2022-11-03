J.M. Biggs: Evil things will come

I want to talk to you some more about the evil things that are happening in this country. It is my prayer that the church may prepare itself. I spoke on it before, but I want to give you a little bit more.

Saints of God, we are living in perilous times, and yet I have never seen so many Christians comfortable with their circumstances. Some are waiting for things to get back to normal. It’s not going to happen. Things in this world will never be normal again.

What does the Lord have to allow to happen to us that we may get in a hurry? We have the ability to do everything Jesus did and even more. It’s in your Bible. It talks about miracles, signs and wonders. Don’t you know nothing is impossible with God? What is the problem? Either we don’t want it or we are full of unbelief. Yet evil is getting worse and worse.

There is nothing like walking in the Spirit (the supernatural). I’m talking about walking in the Spirit and the mind of God. I know most Christians think that salvation is all about going to church and obeying the commandments. It’s much more than that. Some of the saints have been in church for decades, and have never experienced the anointing, the power and the glory God.

What are you going to do if demonic activity enters your home? Are you going to just leave? Has anyone even considered why we have so many mass shootings? It’s because a lot of the people are spiritually oppressed or possessed by demons. Things are going to get worse, and the church is acting like they don’t even know about these things.

Wouldn’t it be great if there was a man or woman of God in your city hearing from Lord? If a mass shooting was about to occur, the Lord would speak to that person to inform someone? Wouldn’t that be great? God wants to work in his children lives so badly. Do you want it? All you have to do is give up the worldly things, and ask him for it.

The Bible declares: “I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth. As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world. And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth. Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me; for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.” John 17:14-24.