J.M. Biggs: Evil things will come

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

I want to talk to you some more about the evil things that are happening in this country. It is my prayer that the church may prepare itself. I spoke on it before, but I want to give you a little bit more.

Saints of God, we are living in perilous times, and yet I have never seen so many Christians comfortable with their circumstances. Some are waiting for things to get back to normal. It’s not going to happen. Things in this world will never be normal again.

What does the Lord have to allow to happen to us that we may get in a hurry? We have the ability to do everything Jesus did and even more. It’s in your Bible. It talks about miracles, signs and wonders. Don’t you know nothing is impossible with God? What is the problem? Either we don’t want it or we are full of unbelief. Yet evil is getting worse and worse.

There is nothing like walking in the Spirit (the supernatural). I’m talking about walking in the Spirit and the mind of God. I know most Christians think that salvation is all about going to church and obeying the commandments. It’s much more than that. Some of the saints have been in church for decades, and have never experienced the anointing, the power and the glory God.

What are you going to do if demonic activity enters your home? Are you going to just leave? Has anyone even considered why we have so many mass shootings? It’s because a lot of the people are spiritually oppressed or possessed by demons. Things are going to get worse, and the church is acting like they don’t even know about these things.

Wouldn’t it be great if there was a man or woman of God in your city hearing from Lord? If a mass shooting was about to occur, the Lord would speak to that person to inform someone? Wouldn’t that be great? God wants to work in his children lives so badly. Do you want it? All you have to do is give up the worldly things, and ask him for it.

The Bible declares: “I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. I pray not that thou shouldest take them out of the world, but that thou shouldest keep them from the evil. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth. As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world. And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth. Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word; That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me. And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one: I in them, and thou in me, that they may be made perfect in one; and that the world may know that thou hast sent me, and hast loved them, as thou hast loved me. Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me; for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.” John 17:14-24.

J.M. Biggs: It's time to prepare!

This is a subject that I have spoken on before. Hard times are coming! Some may say it’s already hard times. I’m saying it’s going to get a whole lot worse than it is right now. The time is now to prepare before it’s too late. If some of us lost our jobs right now, we would be homeless. The reason being, we’re depending on our finances, instead of depending...
Separate from Halloween

Every year that I write about Halloween, I write mostly to the church. The world (the unsaved) will not understand. The world is in darkness, and the church has begun to enjoy that darkness. The church must begin to walk in holiness, that the world may have the light of God shown down on them. Once God’s house becomes holy, it will be unstoppable. Let us all start by separating ourselves from Halloween. A lot of the saints want to know if it is a...
Shepherds, feed your flocks

As an apostle of the Lord, I have another word for the shepherds. You must feed your flocks the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. It is time to preach the Bible, not some feel-good sermon that will only move the flesh. Judgment has begun on the house of God, and it will affect the whole world. God has told me to warn you. He always warns before he sends a shaking. ...
Celia Stone: A month of thanks

From the beginning of their existence, humans have seen the giving nature of God. “Then God said, ‘I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food.’” (Genesis 1:29) “Then God blessed Noah and his sons, saying to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the earth. The fear and dread of you will fall on all the beasts of the earth, and on...
Finding misplaced keys delivers joy

A few Saturdays ago my husband was working out in the garage while I was in the kitchen and laundry room. He asked me to click the unlock button on my car’s key fob from inside the house so he could get something he needed. I did, and the next day I could not find my keys in their basket in the drawer. I removed all garbage from the outside trash can just in case the key ring somehow mistakenly had ended up in one...
