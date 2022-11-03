Greene moving ahead on flood mitigation projects

SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Commissioners received an update on the county's hazard mitigation grant program during its Oct. 17 meeting.

Mike Barnette of McDavid and Associates told members that two elevation projects to help with flooding are scheduled to begin in the second week of November, both on Speights Bridge Road in Walstonburg.

A third possible contract at 705 Loop Road in Hookerton, where the property is currently under a feasibility analysis. Depending on the weather, Barnette said the projects would be complete within four to five months.

Other actions:

Approved budget amendment to re-appropriate $2,000 received in the prior fiscal year in the Register of Deeds department. The funds will be used to restore deed books.

The board will meet again on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.