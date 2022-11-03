GEC students join Kinston’s annual cleanup

Several Greene Early College students partnered recently with the Kinston Public Service Department’s Annual Fall Cleanup.

Planned every October since 2000, community volunteers are urged to participate in this event. Early college students were assigned to clean up Neuse Way Park.

They were joined by Joined GEC parents Mario Mendoza and Soni Hawkins as well as public works personnel and students from other schools.

Situated on 55 acres of land along the Neuse River in Kinston, the park is ideal for field trips for educational and school groups.

The Nature Center includes campground, trails, parks, around buildings, etc. Other groups were assigned various areas in Kinston.