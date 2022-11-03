ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

GEC students join Kinston’s annual cleanup

By The Standard
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNaGE_0iwtP5Rd00

Several Greene Early College students partnered recently with the Kinston Public Service Department’s Annual Fall Cleanup.

Planned every October since 2000, community volunteers are urged to participate in this event. Early college students were assigned to clean up Neuse Way Park.

They were joined by Joined GEC parents Mario Mendoza and Soni Hawkins as well as public works personnel and students from other schools.

Situated on 55 acres of land along the Neuse River in Kinston, the park is ideal for field trips for educational and school groups.

The Nature Center includes campground, trails, parks, around buildings, etc. Other groups were assigned various areas in Kinston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

Greene Early College Students Spotlighted by the Board of Education

Each month, the Greene County Board of Education recognizes students from the different county schools with Student Spotlight. During the October board meeting, five Greene Early College students, nominated by GEC staff, were recognized for leadership, citizenship, academic achievements, and innovative initiatives. Students’ unique attributes were shared with the board. Also, each student was presented with a certificate by Superintendent Dr. Frank Creech.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town. The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans. This year’s parade theme is “102 years...
WARSAW, NC
WNCT

Warsaw holding Veterans Day celebration, parade on Saturday

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Warsaw is having its 102nd Veterans Day celebration and parade on Saturday. Officials say it’s the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America and it’s the official Veterans Day parade of the state. Some of the many events planned include the National Guard flyover, vendors along Front Street […]
WARSAW, NC
WNCT

Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries

There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board of Education meeting. The board met Tuesday, and one topic brought up was the possibility of banning certain graphic books from libraries. Onslow parents concerned with content in school libraries. There are new concerns following a recent Onslow County Board...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Northwest Elementary: First Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Northwest Elementary School students:. 2nd Grade: Summer Dixon, Luke Glover, Harmony Tindley, Saniya Sherrod, Levi Key, Myana Walker, Jacob Jones, Arianna Porter, Alyson Caldwell, Brianna Caro, Avari Owens, Trinity Thompson, Chastiti White, Keithan Burney, Leila Cogdell, Jayven Gadson, Kayden Phillips, Alyssa Sutton, Oliver Gonzalez, Jordyn Grant, Lauren Hawkins, KeZia Johnson, Linwood Lee, Daylen Ratliff, Jordyn Wade, Eynas Zanta.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville

The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. Red-light camera program could be on way out in Greenville. The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out. WATCH: North Duplin Elementary principal gets pied …. It's not every day...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

The Children's Village Academy Student Honor List

Congratulations to the following Children’s Village Academy students:. 3rd Grade: Nau’liy Hill-Pierce and Timothy Wall, Jr. 8th Grade: Danielle Francis and Yaniel Torres Perez. “B” Honor Roll. 1st Grade: Dominique Rouse, Kam’Ryn Whitfield, Jayden Battle, Naomi Rufus, Dominic Barnes, Alvinia Williams-Blow, Malcom Burks. 2nd Grade: Truzell...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east. The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days. Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador. The Greenville set goals...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Health expert: Eliminating time change likely to have positive effects

A change to Daylight Saving Time could have positive benefits both in health and mentally, an expert from East Carolina University tells WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr. Health expert: Eliminating time change likely to …. A change to Daylight Saving Time could have positive benefits both in health and mentally, an...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Craven County to host Clean Sweep program

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program. The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter. The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock,...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Wave Car Wash will give military members free car washes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -A Greenville business is currently giving back to military veterans in a unique way. Through November 13, Wave Car Wash, partnered with Folds of Honor, a non-profit that awards scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled military members, announced that customers will have the option to donate to the organization when […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Whirligig Festival coming to Wilson this weekend

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The 18th annual Whirligig Festival is coming to downtown Wilson on Saturday and Sunday. The festival, which occurs annually during the first full weekend in November, is an all-inclusive event showcasing art of the region inspired by artist Vollis Simpson’s Whirligigs. Vendors specializing in works using repurposed, recycled, reused, or handmade […]
WILSON, NC
High School Football PRO

Greenville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cape Fear High School football team will have a game with J.H. Rose High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pets of the Week: Nov. 5, 2022

The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
411
Followers
702
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy